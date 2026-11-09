Mumbai Bans Rockets And Aerial Firecrackers Till November 25 After Fire Surge

BMC has banned rockets and similar sky-flying firecrackers across Mumbai from November 9 until 11.59 pm on November 25.
The order covers public and private spaces, including buildings, balconies, terraces, parking areas and slum settlements.
The Mumbai Fire Brigade received 142 fire calls on November 8, with 137 attributed to firecrackers; two women were injured.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday banned rockets and other sky-flying firecrackers across Mumbai until November 25, following a sharp rise in fire incidents over the weekend.
The order, issued by Additional Municipal Commissioner Prajakta Lavangare-Verma as chairperson-in-charge of the Brihanmumbai Urban Disaster Management Authority, took effect immediately on November 9 and will remain in force until 11.59 pm on November 25.
The prohibition applies to public and private spaces within BMC limits, including residential buildings, rooftops, terraces, balconies, courtyards, parking areas and slum settlements. The civic body clarified that other firecrackers remain subject to existing laws, court orders and directions from competent authorities.
BMC Cites Fire Risk From Falling Debris
The order says burning remnants from rockets and other aerial fireworks can land on rooftops, balconies, windows and other combustible surfaces, potentially causing fires.
Mumbai’s dense population, high-rise buildings, congested settlements, narrow roads and closely packed residential and commercial structures increase the risks to people and property, the BMC said.
A senior civic official told HT that the unpredictable flight path of rockets was a key concern. “They don’t have a set path, and can travel anywhere. The wind movement can easily lead to ignition wherever it finds combustible material, hence banning would make sure that fire due to firecrackers would come to a halt,” the official said.
The BMC invoked provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, including Sections 41(A), 26(2), 30 and 34(M), to impose the preventive restriction.
137 Fire Calls Linked To Crackers On Sunday
The ban follows a busy day for the Mumbai Fire Brigade, which received 142 fire calls on November 8. Officials attributed 137 of them to firecrackers. Two women were injured, according to the brigade.
Several fires were reported across the city, including incidents in Dongri and Vidyavihar. A fire at Noorbaugh market in Dongri was among the latest emergencies reported late Sunday.
The BMC has directed zonal deputy commissioners of police, divisional assistant commissioners and the fire brigade to enforce the order. The civic body’s public relations officer has been asked to publicise the restrictions.
Thane Also Prohibits Aerial Fireworks
Thane district has imposed a similar ban on rockets and other aerial firecrackers, but for a longer period. An order issued on November 9 by District Collector and District Disaster Management Authority chairperson Dr Shrikrishna Panchal prohibits their use across the district until January 8, 2027.
The order followed 11 fire incidents reported across Thane on Sunday.