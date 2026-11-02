Dia Mirza says her BMC anti-cracker appeal addressed public health concerns.
Ameet Satam objected to the actor's Diwali message on social media.
Videos featuring Madhuri Dixit and Ajinkya Rahane remained on BMC accounts.
Actor Dia Mirza has questioned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to remove her anti-cracker video from its social media accounts after BJP Mumbai chief Ameet Satam objected to her participation in the campaign. The video, recorded ahead of Diwali, urged citizens to limit firecracker use and consider the impact of air pollution on Mumbai.
In the now-deleted video, Dia appealed to Mumbaikars to celebrate the festival while being mindful of noise and air pollution. The BMC's accompanying caption said the appeal was made in accordance with Bombay High Court directives prohibiting firecrackers on public roads, lanes and footpaths.
Satam criticised the actor's involvement in the campaign on X, writing, “We don’t need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture.” The BMC removed Dia's video hours after his objection.
Dia Mirza responds to BMC video removal
Speaking to SCREEN, Dia defended the intention behind the public service announcement and said the message was about public health rather than religious practices.
“Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair. The video was recorded in the interest of public awareness, with the intention of encouraging a healthier and more mindful celebration. Air pollution is a matter of public health, and every effort towards reducing it is a step towards a better environment for all,” she said.
Responding to Satam's demand for the video to be taken down, Dia added, “Why would anyone be critical of a video the Honourable Bombay High Court and the BMC have made me record in public interest? Air pollution is an area of concern, and all efforts to reduce pollution should we welcomed because it’s a matter of public health.”
Other BMC celebrity videos remain online
Dia's video was not the only celebrity appeal recorded for the BMC's anti-cracker campaign. Similar messages by actors Madhuri Dixit and Nishigandha Wad, as well as cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, remained available on the civic body's social media accounts.
The BMC has not issued a clarification explaining why Dia's video was removed while the other campaign videos remained accessible. Mumbai's air quality was also a concern, with the AQI around Bandra Reclamation reported at 131, categorised as unhealthy.