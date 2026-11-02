Ved Rahi won the 1983 Sahitya Akademi Award for Aale.
The filmmaker wrote for more than 25 Hindi films during his career.
His Doordarshan work included Gul Gulshan Gulfam, Meera and Rishtay.
Veteran filmmaker and writer Ved Rahi, best remembered for directing the popular Doordarshan serial Gul Gulshan Gulfam, died at his residence in Thane, Maharashtra, on Sunday morning. He was 93. His last rites were performed at the Kopari cremation ground in Thane later that afternoon. He is survived by his daughters, Geetanjali and Poonam, and their families.
Rahi leaves behind a career that spanned Dogri literature, Hindi cinema and Indian television. His work earned him recognition as both a celebrated writer and a filmmaker who brought stories from different worlds to a wider audience.
Ved Rahi's contribution to Dogri literature
Born in Jammu in May 1933, Rahi grew up in a family with strong journalistic roots. His father, Mulk Raj Saraf, was a pioneering journalist in the region. Rahi began his literary journey in Jammu and established himself as an important voice in Dogri writing.
He received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1983 for his short-story collection Aale. In 2024, he was also honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship, one of the institution's highest distinctions.
The Sahitya Akademi mourned his death in a tribute shared on X, describing him as an eminent Dogri writer, thinker and filmmaker. It said his contribution to Indian literature would be remembered for generations.
Ved Rahi's career in Hindi cinema and television
Rahi wrote for more than 25 films, contributing screenplays and dialogues to titles such as Yeh Raat Phir Na Aayegi, Aap Aaye Bahaar Aayi, Beimaan, Mome Ki Gudiya and Bezubaan.
He later turned director, making films including Prem Parbat, Kali Ghata and Veer Savarkar (2001). However, television audiences particularly remember him for Gul Gulshan Gulfam, alongside Doordarshan productions such as Meera and Rishtay. These serials brought his storytelling to households across the country during the 1980s and 1990s.
After beginning his career in Jammu, Rahi moved to Mumbai to explore opportunities in the film industry. His work across languages and formats ensured that his stories reached audiences well beyond his literary beginnings.