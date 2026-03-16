Navtej Sarna, Mamta Kalia Among 24 Winners Of Sahitya Akademi Awards 2025

In an official statement, the Sahitya Akademi confirmed the diverse range of genres recognized this year. "Sahitya Akademi is happy to announce today its annual Sahitya Akademi Awards in 24 Indian languages recognised by it. 8 books of poetry, 4 novels, 6 books of short stories, 2 essays, 1 literary criticism, 1 autobiography and 2 memoirs have won the Sahitya Akademi Awards 2025," the statement read.