Telangana BJP Chief Defends EC Move Against Congress Candidate

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Published at:

Telangana BJP chief N. Ramchander Rao said the Election Commission acted according to established rules, while also addressing concerns over NEET, CBSE and healthcare schemes.

Telangana BJP, N Ramchander Rao, Congress government, law and order
Telangana BJP Chief Defends EC Move Against Congress Candidate Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • BJP said it had no role in the disqualification of Congress Rajya Sabha candidate Meenakshi Natarajan.

  • Telangana BJP chief N. Ramchander Rao claimed Natarajan failed to disclose a pending case despite receiving summons.

  • Rao also alleged a conspiracy behind recent examination controversies and called for wider implementation of Ayushman Bharat in Telangana.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday rejected allegations that it played any role in the disqualification of Congress Rajya Sabha candidate and Telangana Congress in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan.

Addressing a press conference, Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao said the Election Commission's decision was based on rules governing candidate disclosures and had nothing to do with the BJP.

According to Rao, Natarajan was aware of a pending case against her, having received summons and filed a response in the matter. He argued that all candidates are required to disclose pending cases and assets in their affidavits, with no exemptions under the law.

He also cited past instances where elected representatives were disqualified for failing to disclose mandatory information, maintaining that the Election Commission had acted in accordance with established procedures.

Representative Image - null
Meet Meenakshi Natarajan, the Congress Loyalist Behind the 'Seat Chori' Charge

By Pranay Vatsa

BJP Targets Congress Over Exam Controversies

Rao also addressed the controversies surrounding the NEET paper leak and CBSE evaluation issues, alleging that there was an attempt to disrupt the education system and target the Union Education Ministry.

Related Content
Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Bhupesh Baghel, Abhishek Singhvi, Vivek Tankha, Meenakshi Natarajan, Alka Lamba and others address the media after a meeting with the Election Commission (EC), at Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 10, 2026. Top Congress leaders met the EC on Wednesday, alleging that the nomination papers of Meenakshi Natarajan, its Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh, were wrongly rejected. - (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)
Congress Moves EC Over Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Cancellation - AICC
Representative Image - null
BJP Targets Civic Polls, Eyes Expansion In Telengana - IMAGO

He said the Centre had acknowledged the lapses, ordered investigations and initiated corrective measures through the National Testing Agency (NTA). Several arrests have already been made in connection with the alleged irregularities, he added.

The BJP leader urged students not to be influenced by political narratives and stressed the need for a robust and transparent examination system.

CBSE On-Screen Marking Glitches Under Scanner as Dharmendra Pradhan Seeks Detailed Report - PTI
Dharmendra Pradhan Accepts Responsibility for CBSE OSM Discrepancies, Promises Action Against Officials

By Outlook News Desk

Calls For Ayushman Bharat Expansion

On healthcare, Rao called on the Telangana government to allow wider use of Ayushman Bharat health insurance cards, which provide coverage of up to ₹5 lakh.

He argued that broader implementation of the scheme would allow beneficiaries to access treatment across the country and noted that it had been utilised during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Responding to questions on inter-state issues, Rao said Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy could easily secure a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis if he was genuinely interested in resolving pending matters.

The BJP leader also said the Centre was working on a policy framework to address the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on jobs and the economy while continuing to encourage entrepreneurship and start-up growth.

Highlighting the Centre's investment in Telangana, Rao claimed the Modi government had allocated nearly ₹13 lakh crore to the state through welfare programmes, Finance Commission devolution, national highways and railway infrastructure projects.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories