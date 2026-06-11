Telangana BJP Chief Defends EC Move Against Congress Candidate

BJP said it had no role in the disqualification of Congress Rajya Sabha candidate Meenakshi Natarajan.
Telangana BJP chief N. Ramchander Rao claimed Natarajan failed to disclose a pending case despite receiving summons.
Rao also alleged a conspiracy behind recent examination controversies and called for wider implementation of Ayushman Bharat in Telangana.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday rejected allegations that it played any role in the disqualification of Congress Rajya Sabha candidate and Telangana Congress in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan.
Addressing a press conference, Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao said the Election Commission's decision was based on rules governing candidate disclosures and had nothing to do with the BJP.
According to Rao, Natarajan was aware of a pending case against her, having received summons and filed a response in the matter. He argued that all candidates are required to disclose pending cases and assets in their affidavits, with no exemptions under the law.
He also cited past instances where elected representatives were disqualified for failing to disclose mandatory information, maintaining that the Election Commission had acted in accordance with established procedures.
BJP Targets Congress Over Exam Controversies
Rao also addressed the controversies surrounding the NEET paper leak and CBSE evaluation issues, alleging that there was an attempt to disrupt the education system and target the Union Education Ministry.
He said the Centre had acknowledged the lapses, ordered investigations and initiated corrective measures through the National Testing Agency (NTA). Several arrests have already been made in connection with the alleged irregularities, he added.
The BJP leader urged students not to be influenced by political narratives and stressed the need for a robust and transparent examination system.
Calls For Ayushman Bharat Expansion
On healthcare, Rao called on the Telangana government to allow wider use of Ayushman Bharat health insurance cards, which provide coverage of up to ₹5 lakh.
He argued that broader implementation of the scheme would allow beneficiaries to access treatment across the country and noted that it had been utilised during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Responding to questions on inter-state issues, Rao said Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy could easily secure a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis if he was genuinely interested in resolving pending matters.
The BJP leader also said the Centre was working on a policy framework to address the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on jobs and the economy while continuing to encourage entrepreneurship and start-up growth.
Highlighting the Centre's investment in Telangana, Rao claimed the Modi government had allocated nearly ₹13 lakh crore to the state through welfare programmes, Finance Commission devolution, national highways and railway infrastructure projects.