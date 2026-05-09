Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Special Minority Degree Colleges

Reddy suggested extending incentives to minority students on the lines of those provided to meritorious students from BC, SC and ST communities, and asked officials to prepare a dedicated programme for this purpose. He also instructed officials to identify interested candidates from minority communities selected for Group-1, Group-2 and Group-3 services and assign them responsibilities in the Department of Minority Welfare. These officers would be mentored to gain a full understanding of all programmes and initiatives of the department.