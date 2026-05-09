Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Special Minority Degree Colleges

The Telangana CM has announced special degree colleges for minorities in 10 districts equipped with skill development and AI training. The initiative focuses on practical job-oriented education along with incentives and other welfare measures.

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Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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Telangana minority degree colleges
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Photo: PTI; Representative image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Telangana CM announces special degree colleges for minorities in 10 districts with AI and skill development focus.

  • Incentives for minority students and mentoring for selected Group-1, 2, 3 candidates in Minority Welfare Department.

  • Land for Khabarstans and construction of mosque, church, Gurudwara alongside temple under Musi Rejuvenation project.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced plans to establish special degree colleges for minority students in the headquarters of 10 districts.

According to PTI, these colleges, to be equipped with skill development and AI training, will focus on practical training aimed at helping students secure jobs rather than following traditional courses. Reddy made the announcement after chairing a meeting on minorities welfare on Friday.

The 10 districts refer to those that existed in undivided Andhra Pradesh before being reorganised into 33 during the previous BRS regime. PTI reported that the chief minister directed that the institutions should directly benefit students through job-oriented programmes.

Reddy suggested extending incentives to minority students on the lines of those provided to meritorious students from BC, SC and ST communities, and asked officials to prepare a dedicated programme for this purpose. He also instructed officials to identify interested candidates from minority communities selected for Group-1, Group-2 and Group-3 services and assign them responsibilities in the Department of Minority Welfare. These officers would be mentored to gain a full understanding of all programmes and initiatives of the department.

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PTI reported that officials were ordered to ensure the regular and timely release of honorariums to Imams and Mouzams. The chief minister further stated that land would be allocated for 'Khabarstans' (burial grounds) in areas where land is available.

As part of the Musi Rejuvenation project, Reddy directed officials to undertake the construction of a mosque, church and Gurudwara alongside a temple. According to PTI, he emphasised that these structures should be designed to facilitate the study of the respective religious cultures while showcasing the unique essence of India and the "Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb" (composite culture) of Telangana.

(With inputs from PTI)

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