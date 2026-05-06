11-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Sexual Assault, Accused Arrested

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in the case of sexual assault, followed by the suicide of a minor girl in Bareilly.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Kumari Anusha
Updated on:
Published at:
sexual assault
A 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Bareilly Photo: File photo; Representative image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • A 26-year-old man has been arrested under the alleged charge of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, who later died by suicide

  • The minor, a Class 8 student, was found hanging at her home in Deoria Abdullaganj village

  • A 26-year-old man Zeeshan, a resident of the same village, allegedly lured the minor and assaulted her

A 26-year-old man has been arrested under the alleged charge of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, who later died by suicide in Bareilly, UP, police said on 6 May, Wednesday. The post-mortem report confirmed sexual abuse, physical trauma, and multiple injuries on the body including bite marks and nail scratches. The cause of death was found to be hanging according to the report.

ASP (South) Anshika Verma said that the incident came to cognizance on 27 April, when the minor, a Class 8 student, was found hanging at her home in Deoria Abdullaganj village under the Mirganj police station area. Initially, the incident was reported as suicide, and the family was hesitant to take police action.

"The autopsy report changed the course of the investigation. It confirmed sexual assault and noted severe physical trauma. The cause of death was confirmed as hanging," Verma said.

Police said the woman was found dressed in bridal attire, which led locals to suspect that the two may have been distressed over being unable to marry. - File Photo; Representative image
Young Man And Woman Found Dead Hanging From Tree In UP village; Police Suspect Suicide

BY Outlook News Desk

The victim’s younger sister, told the police that a 26-year-old man Zeeshan, a resident of the same village, frequently loitered around the minor’s school and allegedly gave her small amount of money to keep his interactions with the victim a secret.

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Police said that on the day of incident, the accused allegedly lured the minor and assaulted her. Later, distressed by the incident, the child took her own life when her parents were not at home.

"Based on technical surveillance, CCTV footage, and statements from the family, we established Zeeshan's involvement. He was arrested near the Mirganj weekly market on Tuesday," they said.

(With inputs from PTI)

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