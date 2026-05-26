Coco Gauff Vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, French Open: Defending Champion Opens Roland-Garros Campaign

Coco Gauff vs Taylor Townsend Live Score, French Open 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the women’s singles first-round match at Court Philippe-Chatrier on May 26, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Updated on:
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Coco Gauff vs Taylor Townsend live score French Open 2026 first round Roland-Garros Grand Slam
Coco Gauff of the U.S. attends a training session at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Saturday, May 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/EMMA DA SILVA
Welcome to our live coverage of the French Open 2026 women’s singles first-round clash between Coco Gauff and Taylor Townsend at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Gauff, fresh off a runner‑up finish in Rome, has established herself as one of the best clay‑court players of her generation. She is the defending champion at Roland-Garros and has reached at least the quarter-finals in five of her last six appearances. Townsend, meanwhile, has struggled in singles in Paris, failing to win a main‑draw match since 2018. However, she previously beat Gauff in Charleston seven years ago. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Coco Gauff vs Taylor Townsend tennis match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Coco Gauff vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, French Open 2026: We Are Underway!

Gauff and Townsend emerge on the court for this all-American matchup at Roland-Garros. After the pre-match formalities and the warm-up routines, it’s Gauff who serves to get the match underway.

Coco Gauff vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: Coco Gauff vs Taylor Townsend

  • Series: FIFA World Cup 2026

  • Venue: Court Philippe-Chatrier

  • Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

  • Time: 6:45 PM (tentative)

Coco Gauff vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Welcome!

Good afternoon, tennis fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Coco Gauff’s first-round match against Taylor Townsend. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and tidbits.

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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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