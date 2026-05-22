Will TVK Government Take ‘Firm Stand’ On Mekedatu Project, Asks Palaniswami

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami has asked whether the newly formed TVK government will take a firm and uncompromising stand against the Mekedatu dam project.
Palaniswami emphasised that Tamil Nadu must strongly oppose Karnataka’s move to build the reservoir on the Cauvery River, warning that any soft approach will harm the state’s farmers.
The former Chief Minister challenged TVK leader Vijay and his government to continue the state’s historical opposition to the project and protect Tamil Nadu’s water share.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday questioned whether the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government would take a firm stand on the contentious Mekedatu project being pursued by Karnataka.
Palaniswami warned that the Mekedatu dam, if constructed, would severely affect Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water, especially during distress years. He asked the ruling TVK dispensation to clarify its position and continue the state’s consistent opposition to the project.
“Mekedatu is an existential threat to Tamil Nadu’s delta farmers. Will the TVK government show the same firmness that previous Dravidian parties have shown?” Palaniswami asked while addressing party workers.
The Mekedatu project has been a long-standing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Successive governments in Tamil Nadu, irrespective of political party, have strongly opposed the construction of the dam, arguing it violates the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal award. The issue remains pending before the Supreme Court.
Palaniswami’s remarks come soon after TVK assumed power and are being seen as the first major political challenge to the new government on an important inter-state water issue.