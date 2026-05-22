Supreme Court Modifies Order Against Academics Over NCERT Judiciary Chapter

Following a dispute over an NCERT book chapter that contained "offending" material on judicial corruption, the Supreme Court on Friday amended its March 11 ruling, which had instructed the Centre, states, and others to disassociate with three academics.



The Centre, states, Union territories, public colleges, and institutions that receive funding from the federal or state governments are all free to make their own decisions on the matter without being swayed by the Supreme Court's findings in the March 11 decree.