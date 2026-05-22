Why Did The US Put $14 Billion Taiwan Arms Sale On Hold?

The United States has temporarily paused a proposed $14 billion arms package for Taiwan as the Pentagon grapples with mounting missile shortages linked to the ongoing conflict with Iran. Senior American officials said the decision reflects growing concerns over defence readiness and the rapid depletion of advanced interceptor stockpiles during recent military operations in the Middle East.
Acting US Navy Secretary Hung Cao told lawmakers during a Senate hearing that Washington had initiated a “pause” on certain foreign military sales to ensure adequate munitions remain available for “Operation Epic Fury,” the US campaign tied to the Iran conflict. According to reports, the proposed Taiwan package includes advanced missile defence systems and interceptors considered critical to deterring growing military pressure from China.
Missile Stockpiles Under Pressure
US military officials are increasingly concerned about the strain on America’s missile reserves after extensive deployments in the Middle East. Reports indicate the US used more than 200 THAAD interceptors and over 100 SM-3 and SM-6 missiles during operations linked to the Iran conflict, significantly reducing available inventories.
The Pentagon now faces difficult strategic trade-offs between maintaining deterrence in the Indo-Pacific and supporting ongoing military operations elsewhere. Analysts warn that slowing deliveries to Taiwan could weaken Washington’s credibility at a time when Beijing has intensified military drills and air incursions around the island.
Taiwan Seeks Clarity From Washington
Taiwanese officials said they had not received formal notification from Washington regarding any suspension of arms sales. The office of Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te reiterated that continued US military support remains essential for regional stability and deterrence.
The pause also comes amid sensitive US-China diplomacy. President Donald Trump recently indicated that the Taiwan package remains under review following talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump reportedly described the proposed sale as a possible “negotiating chip” in broader discussions with Beijing.
Strategic Concerns Grow In Indo-Pacific
The delay has sparked concern among US lawmakers and regional allies, many of whom see arms sales to Taiwan as central to maintaining balance in the Indo-Pacific. Under the longstanding Taiwan Relations Act, the United States is obligated to help Taiwan maintain sufficient self-defence capabilities.
Defence analysts say the temporary halt highlights the growing challenge facing Washington as it attempts to manage simultaneous security crises across multiple regions while preserving military readiness for a potential confrontation involving China.