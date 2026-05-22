Bhopal Dowry Death: Family Questions Ex-Judge Mother-In-Law As CBI Takeover, Second Autopsy Cleared

The defense has countered with a narrative that is as toxic as it is routine in such high-profile cases. They claim Twisha struggled with substance abuse, had a "strange" father, and suffered from severe mental illness. To the family, this feels like an attempt to silence a woman who can no longer speak for herself. A statement issued by Twisha's family cuttingly noted, "Twisha Sharma is no longer alive to explain her version of events... The focus should remain on discovering the truth rather than questioning the character of a person who cannot respond."