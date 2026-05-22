Bhopal Dowry Death: Family Questions Ex-Judge Mother-In-Law As CBI Takeover, Second Autopsy Cleared

33-year-old model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma was found hanging from a gymnastic ring rope on the terrace of her marital home.
In the agonizing ten days since, her death has evolved from a private tragedy into a grim public spectacle.
The focus should remain on discovering the truth rather than questioning the character of a person who cannot respond.
Beneath the manicured lawns and broad avenues of Bhopal’s upscale Katara Hills, a quiet war of narratives has erupted into national outrage. On May 12, 2026, 33-year-old model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma was found hanging from a gymnastic ring rope on the terrace of her marital home. In the agonizing ten days since, her death has evolved from a private tragedy into a grim public spectacle. It is a story that treads on a painfully familiar fault line in contemporary India: a young woman’s dreams colliding with the dark, institutionalized walls of alleged dowry harassment, psychological warfare, and structural privilege.
For Twisha’s family, who rushed to Bhopal from Noida, the grief is compounded by a profound sense of isolation. They describe a daughter who, just five months after her December 2025 marriage to Samarth Singh, an affluent advocate, found herself trapped in a labyrinth of emotional abuse. According to her brother, Harshit Sharma, Twisha had grown desperately helpless, expressing an urgent desire to pack her bags and return home. Instead, she became another statistic under Section 80(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita—the legal code for a dowry death.
The Asymmetry of Power
The tragedy deepens when viewed through the prism of institutional influence. Twisha’s mother-in-law is Giribala Singh, a retired Additional District Judge. In the immediate aftermath of the death, while Twisha's parents were left wandering in a fog of fragmented, agonizing information, a flurry of high-profile communications was allegedly taking place. The family has publicly questioned why the accused mother-in-law was in swift contact with judges, senior government officials, and CCTV maintenance technicians even before the grieving parents were fully informed.
The defense has countered with a narrative that is as toxic as it is routine in such high-profile cases. They claim Twisha struggled with substance abuse, had a "strange" father, and suffered from severe mental illness. To the family, this feels like an attempt to silence a woman who can no longer speak for herself. A statement issued by Twisha's family cuttingly noted, "Twisha Sharma is no longer alive to explain her version of events... The focus should remain on discovering the truth rather than questioning the character of a person who cannot respond."
Meanwhile, a bitter legal battlefield has formed. While Giribala Singh secured anticipatory bail, her son Samarth has been on the run, a ₹30,000 bounty on his head, even as his lawyers fought all the way to the Madhya Pradesh High Court to secure a favorable surrender.
Seeking an Untainted Truth
Recognizing that public confidence in the local rule of law was rapidly fracturing, the Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government stepped in. On Friday, May 22, 2026, Home Department Secretary Krishnaveni Desavatu issued an official notification formally proposing to transfer the entire investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). By invoking Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, the state has cleared the path for federal investigators to take over, looking not just at the death itself, but into the broader web of abetment and criminal conspiracy.
Simultaneously, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has permitted a second post-mortem examination, overriding initial resistance and institutional defence mechanisms that claimed a second autopsy would "insult" local health services. For Twisha’s family, these developments are not about vengeance, but about levelling an uneven playing field. As the CBI prepares to step in, the case stands as a stark test case of whether justice in India can remain blind to the status, rank, and judicial clout of those in the dock.