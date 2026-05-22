SRH Playoff Scenario IPL 2026: Can Sunrisers Hyderabad Still Finish In Top Two?

SRH currently have 16 points and a net run rate of +0.350 before their final league-stage match against RCB
Gujarat Titans’ 89-run win over CSK boosted their NRR to +0.695, making SRH’s top-two chances extremely difficult
SRH may need to beat RCB by around 85-90 runs, or chase a target within 10-11 overs, to enter the top two
SunRisers Hyderabad have already secured their place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs, but the race for a top-two finish is still hanging by a thread. After Gujarat Titans crushed Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs in Ahmedabad, the equation became significantly tougher for Pat Cummins’ side.
Gujarat’s massive win not only confirmed their playoff berth but also gave their net run rate a huge boost, putting immense pressure on SRH ahead of their final league-stage clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
At the moment, RCB sit at the top of the table with 18 points and a dominant net run rate of +1.065, while Gujarat Titans are second with 18 points and an NRR of +0.695. SRH are third with 16 points and a comparatively lower NRR of +0.350.
Even if Hyderabad beat RCB and move to 18 points themselves, net run rate will almost certainly decide whether they can jump into the top two.
Why Gujarat Titans are almost untouchable
Before GT’s win over CSK, SRH still had a realistic chance of overtaking them. However, the 89-run victory changed the picture completely. Gujarat’s NRR climbed sharply to +0.695, leaving Hyderabad needing an extraordinary final result to even get close.
In practical terms, SRH would need a gigantic win against one of the strongest teams of the season. A normal victory would only take them to 18 points, level with GT and RCB, but their NRR would still remain behind both sides.
The margin required is so extreme because RCB and GT have consistently registered dominant wins throughout the tournament. Hyderabad, meanwhile, have won several close matches, which has prevented their NRR from climbing at the same pace.
What SRH must do against RCB
The only realistic path for SRH now is to beat RCB by a massive margin and simultaneously drag Bengaluru’s NRR below theirs. Based on the current numbers, Hyderabad may need a victory somewhere around 85 to 90 runs if they bat first.
For example, if SRH post a score around 220 and bowl RCB out near 130, their NRR could rise close to the +0.650 mark while RCB’s could drop below that figure. That would potentially push Hyderabad into second place.
If RCB bat first, the challenge becomes even steeper. In that scenario, SRH would likely need to chase a target around 180 within roughly 10 to 11 overs to create the required NRR swing.
Mathematically, the opportunity is still alive. Realistically, however, SRH need one of the biggest wins of the entire IPL 2026 season to make the top two happen.
Can SRH still finish in the top two of IPL 2026?
Yes, but they need a massive win over RCB and a significant net run rate boost.