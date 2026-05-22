SRH Playoff Scenario IPL 2026: Can Sunrisers Hyderabad Still Finish In Top Two?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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SunRisers Hyderabad still have a slim chance of finishing in IPL 2026’s top two, but require a massive victory over RCB to overtake Gujarat Titans

SRH Playoff Scenario IPL 2026: Can Sunrisers Hyderabad Still Finish In Top Two?
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Eshan Malinga, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Summary of this article

  • SRH currently have 16 points and a net run rate of +0.350 before their final league-stage match against RCB

  • Gujarat Titans’ 89-run win over CSK boosted their NRR to +0.695, making SRH’s top-two chances extremely difficult

  • SRH may need to beat RCB by around 85-90 runs, or chase a target within 10-11 overs, to enter the top two

SunRisers Hyderabad have already secured their place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs, but the race for a top-two finish is still hanging by a thread. After Gujarat Titans crushed Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs in Ahmedabad, the equation became significantly tougher for Pat Cummins’ side.

Gujarat’s massive win not only confirmed their playoff berth but also gave their net run rate a huge boost, putting immense pressure on SRH ahead of their final league-stage clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

At the moment, RCB sit at the top of the table with 18 points and a dominant net run rate of +1.065, while Gujarat Titans are second with 18 points and an NRR of +0.695. SRH are third with 16 points and a comparatively lower NRR of +0.350.

Even if Hyderabad beat RCB and move to 18 points themselves, net run rate will almost certainly decide whether they can jump into the top two.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings’ captain Ruturaj Gaikwad with with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings’ and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Monday, May 18, 2026. - | Photo: AP
RCB will be up against SRH in match 67 of IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday, May 22. - AP Photo/Aijaz Rah
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill returns to pavilion after his dismissal by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Praful Hinge during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderbad, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. - | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, left and Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins shake hands after Gujarat Titans won the match during the Indian Premier League cricket, in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 12, 2026 - (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Also Check: IPL 2026 Points Table

Why Gujarat Titans are almost untouchable

Before GT’s win over CSK, SRH still had a realistic chance of overtaking them. However, the 89-run victory changed the picture completely. Gujarat’s NRR climbed sharply to +0.695, leaving Hyderabad needing an extraordinary final result to even get close.

In practical terms, SRH would need a gigantic win against one of the strongest teams of the season. A normal victory would only take them to 18 points, level with GT and RCB, but their NRR would still remain behind both sides.

Also Check: SRH Vs RCB Match Facts, IPL 2026

The margin required is so extreme because RCB and GT have consistently registered dominant wins throughout the tournament. Hyderabad, meanwhile, have won several close matches, which has prevented their NRR from climbing at the same pace.

What SRH must do against RCB

The only realistic path for SRH now is to beat RCB by a massive margin and simultaneously drag Bengaluru’s NRR below theirs. Based on the current numbers, Hyderabad may need a victory somewhere around 85 to 90 runs if they bat first.

For example, if SRH post a score around 220 and bowl RCB out near 130, their NRR could rise close to the +0.650 mark while RCB’s could drop below that figure. That would potentially push Hyderabad into second place.

If RCB bat first, the challenge becomes even steeper. In that scenario, SRH would likely need to chase a target around 180 within roughly 10 to 11 overs to create the required NRR swing.

Mathematically, the opportunity is still alive. Realistically, however, SRH need one of the biggest wins of the entire IPL 2026 season to make the top two happen.

Q

Can SRH still finish in the top two of IPL 2026?

A

Yes, but they need a massive win over RCB and a significant net run rate boost.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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