Lens Vs Nice LIVE Streaming, Coupe De France Final: Preview, Head-To-Head, Where To Watch Today’s Match

Lens face Nice in the Coupe de France final on Friday, May 22, 2026, at Stade de France
Lens, Ligue 1 runners-up, are chasing their first-ever French Cup; Nice are looking to to revive their cup pedigree
Find out when and where to watch the Lens vs Nice match live on TV and online
Lens will look to cap off their wonderful domestic season with silverware when they face Nice in the Coupe de France 2025-26 final at the Stade de France on Friday.
After emerging as early-season contenders for the Ligue 1 title, Lens eventually had to settle for second place, six points behind the champions Paris Saint-Germain. Still, it was a magnificent achievement by Pierre Sage’s side, who were playing in the second division just six years ago.
Les Sage sealed their place in the final with a 4-1 battering of Toulouse in the semi-finals, and will look to clinch their maiden French Cup title. Lens will consider themselves favourites for the showpiece event, as they will go up against the relegation-threatened Nice.
Les Aiglons finished in 16th place in the league and will play second-tier St-Etienne in a two-legged relegation play-off. However, Nice have a good record in the French Cup, having won it three times, the last of which came in 1997. However, they lost their previous final appearance in 2022, and will look to rectify that record.
Lens vs Nice: Head-to-Head Record
Since 2021, Lens and Nice have faced each other 11 times. Lens have won just twice, compared to five victories for Nice. The remaining four matches have ended in draws. The last time these two sides met was on May 3, with the match ending in a 1-1 stalemate.
Lens vs Nice: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Lens vs Nice, Coupe de France final being played?
The Lens vs Nice, Coupe de France final will be played at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Friday, May 22, 2026. In India, the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday.
Where to watch the Lens vs Nice, Coupe de France final live online?
The Lens vs Nice, Coupe de France final will be live-streamed on the DAZN app and website in India.
Where to watch the Lens vs Nice, Coupe de France final live on TV?
The Lens vs Nice, Coupe de France final will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.