Chelsea Vs Man City LIVE Streaming, FA Cup Final: When, Where To Watch Today’s Match

Chelsea vs Man City Live Streaming, FA Cup 2025-26 Final: Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City chase a domestic treble and a first FA Cup win since 2023, while Chelsea look to salvage a turbulent season under interim coach Calum McFarlane

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Chelsea vs Manchester City live streaming FA Cup 2025-26 final preview
Manchester City's Savinho, right, celebrates with Manchester City's Rayan Cherki after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace in Manchester, England, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Manchester City face Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday

  • Man City are aiming to end a two-year losing streak in the competition

  • Chelsea enter the final after a crisis-hit season, relying on interim boss Calum McFarlane

Manchester City takes on Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday aiming to end a two-year losing streak in soccer’s oldest knockout competition.

City has lost to Crystal Palace and Manchester United in the last two finals, having won it in 2023.

It’s a record fourth final in a row for Pep Guardiola’s team, which is in contention for a domestic trophy treble, having already won the English League Cup. City is also second in the Premier League, two points behind Arsenal with two rounds to go.

City faces a Chelsea team at Wembley that is in turmoil after a crisis-hit season that has seen the Club World Cup champion fire two coaches since the turn of the year.

It is relying on novice interim coach Calum McFarlane to try to end the campaign on a high and deny Guardiola what would be his 17th major trophy at City and his 35th overall.

Chelsea vs Man City, FA Cup 2025-26 Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Chelsea vs Man City, FA Cup 2025-26 match being played?

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The Chelsea vs Man City, FA Cup 2025-26 match will be played on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be hosted at Wembley.

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Q

Where to watch the Chelsea vs Man City, FA Cup 2025-26 match live online?

A

The Chelsea vs Man City, FA Cup 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the Chelsea vs Man City, FA Cup 2025-26 match live on TV?

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The Chelsea vs Man City, FA Cup 2025-26 match will be televised live on Sony TEN 2, 3, and 4 TV channels.

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