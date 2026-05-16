Chelsea Vs Man City LIVE Streaming, FA Cup Final: When, Where To Watch Today’s Match

Summary of this article
Manchester City face Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday
Man City are aiming to end a two-year losing streak in the competition
Chelsea enter the final after a crisis-hit season, relying on interim boss Calum McFarlane
Manchester City takes on Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday aiming to end a two-year losing streak in soccer’s oldest knockout competition.
City has lost to Crystal Palace and Manchester United in the last two finals, having won it in 2023.
It’s a record fourth final in a row for Pep Guardiola’s team, which is in contention for a domestic trophy treble, having already won the English League Cup. City is also second in the Premier League, two points behind Arsenal with two rounds to go.
City faces a Chelsea team at Wembley that is in turmoil after a crisis-hit season that has seen the Club World Cup champion fire two coaches since the turn of the year.
It is relying on novice interim coach Calum McFarlane to try to end the campaign on a high and deny Guardiola what would be his 17th major trophy at City and his 35th overall.
Chelsea vs Man City, FA Cup 2025-26 Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Chelsea vs Man City, FA Cup 2025-26 match being played?
The Chelsea vs Man City, FA Cup 2025-26 match will be played on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be hosted at Wembley.
Where to watch the Chelsea vs Man City, FA Cup 2025-26 match live online?
The Chelsea vs Man City, FA Cup 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Where to watch the Chelsea vs Man City, FA Cup 2025-26 match live on TV?
The Chelsea vs Man City, FA Cup 2025-26 match will be televised live on Sony TEN 2, 3, and 4 TV channels.