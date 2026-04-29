Who Is Akil Howson? Black Official To Set New Record By Featuring In Chelsea Vs Man City FA Cup 2025-26 Final

Akil Howson will make history as the first Black official to feature in an FA Cup final when he serves as an assistant referee for the 2026 clash between Chelsea and Manchester City. This appointment sets a new record by breaking a long-standing barrier in the tournament's 154-year history

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Akil Howson to be the first Black official to feature in an FA Cup final. Photo: FA
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Akil Howson will become the first Black official to feature in an FA Cup final,

  • He is set to serve as an assistant referee for the FA Cup 2026 final between Chelsea and Manchester City

  • His selection marks a significant milestone for representation in officiating

On May 16, 2026, Akil Howson will make history at Wembley Stadium as the first Black official to feature in an FA Cup final. He has been appointed as an assistant referee for the high-stakes clash between Chelsea and Manchester City, serving alongside referee Darren England and fellow assistant Tim Wood.

Who Is Akil Howson?

Howson’s rise to the pinnacle of English football is a story of perseverance and ambition. Originally from Leicester, he began his refereeing journey at the age of 14. He has frequently credited his grounding in grassroots football for his success, citing the importance of the local community in shaping his career.

At 14, while he was still dreaming of a career as a professional footballer, his mother—who had been a referee herself—recognized that his skill set on the pitch might not match his ambitions. Without his knowledge, she booked him onto a refereeing course.

What began as a way for a teenager to earn extra money in the Leicester grassroots scene soon turned into a genuine passion. He found early motivation in the success of local heroes and the pioneering example of Uriah Rennie, who showed him that a Black official could indeed reach the top of the English game.

Uriah Rennie—the first Black referee in the Premier League—as proof that reaching the top flight was a tangible goal for officials of color. His own promotion to the Premier League assistant referees' list was a significant milestone, but he has consistently maintained a "what's next?" mindset, aiming for the highest stages of the game.

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Akil Howson's Fight For Representation

Beyond his technical duties on the touchline, Howson has become a vocal advocate for representation in officiating. During Black History Month in 2025, he spoke about the responsibility of being a role model:

The appointment comes at a time when the FA is under pressure to increase diversity across all levels of the game. Howson’s presence in the final is not just a personal achievement but a landmark moment for the Leicestershire & Rutland County FA, where he remains a celebrated figure.

As Chelsea and Manchester City fight for the trophy, all eyes will be on the pitch, but for many, the sight of Akil Howson on the Wembley turf will represent a long-awaited breakthrough for diversity in English football’s most prestigious domestic competition.

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