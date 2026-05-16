Chelsea Vs Man City LIVE Score, FA Cup Final: Blues Seek To Salvage Season Against Double-Chasing City

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez (top) celebrates with team-mate Wesley Fofana after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea in Liverpool, England, Saturday, May 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Peter Byrne

Welcome to our live coverage of the FA Cup 2025-26 final between Chelsea and Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday, May 16, 2026. For Chelsea, this match is about redemption after a turbulent season that has left them outside the Champions League places. Under interim head coach Calum McFarlane, the Blues will look to salvage their season with silverware. Man City, meanwhile, remain in the Premier League title race and have already secured the English League Cup. Pep Guardiola, in what could be his final season in charge of the Cityzens, will look to clinch a domestic double. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Chelsea vs Man City match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

16 May 2026, 06:45:39 pm IST Chelsea vs Man City LIVE Score, FA Cup Final: Man City Playing XI View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity)

16 May 2026, 06:45:39 pm IST Chelsea vs Man City LIVE Score, FA Cup Final: Chelsea Playing XI View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea FC (@chelseafc)

16 May 2026, 06:18:24 pm IST Chelsea vs Man City LIVE Score, FA Cup Final: Where To Watch? The Chelsea vs Man City FA Cup final will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. The match will be televised live on the Sony TEN 2, 3, and 4 TV channels in the country.