Chelsea Vs Man City LIVE Score, FA Cup Final: Blues Seek To Salvage Season Against Double-Chasing City

Chelsea vs Man City Live Score, FA Cup 2025-26 Final: Follow the play-by-play updates from the CHE vs MCI, FA Cup final at Wembley on May 16, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Chelsea vs Manchester City live score FA Cup 2025-26 final Wembley
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez (top) celebrates with team-mate Wesley Fofana after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea in Liverpool, England, Saturday, May 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Peter Byrne
Welcome to our live coverage of the FA Cup 2025-26 final between Chelsea and Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday, May 16, 2026. For Chelsea, this match is about redemption after a turbulent season that has left them outside the Champions League places. Under interim head coach Calum McFarlane, the Blues will look to salvage their season with silverware. Man City, meanwhile, remain in the Premier League title race and have already secured the English League Cup. Pep Guardiola, in what could be his final season in charge of the Cityzens, will look to clinch a domestic double. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Chelsea vs Man City match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Chelsea vs Man City LIVE Score, FA Cup Final: Man City Playing XI

Chelsea vs Man City LIVE Score, FA Cup Final: Chelsea Playing XI

Chelsea vs Man City LIVE Score, FA Cup Final: Where To Watch?

The Chelsea vs Man City FA Cup final will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. The match will be televised live on the Sony TEN 2, 3, and 4 TV channels in the country.

Chelsea vs Man City LIVE Score, FA Cup Final: Match Details

  • Fixture: Chelsea vs Manchester City

  • Series: FA Cup 2025-26

  • Venue: Wembley Stadium

  • Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

  • Time: 7:30 PM IST

Chelsea vs Man City LIVE Score, FA Cup Final: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester City. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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