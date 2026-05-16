Chelsea Vs Man City, FA Cup Final: Cityzens Seek Domestic Double Against Out-Of-Form Blues At Wembley
Chelsea face Manchester City in the FA Cup 2025-26 final at Wembley on Saturday, May 16, 2026. Chelsea, languishing in ninth place in the Premier League, will look to salvage their season with silverware under interim head coach Calum McFarlane. The Blues are winless in their last 13 matches against City, and face a tough test tonight. Man City, meanwhile, have already secured the EFL Cup and are still in the Premier League title race. Pep Guardiola's men will look to clinch a domestic double in what could be the Spaniard's final season in charge. See the best match pictures from Wembley.
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