Chelsea Vs Man City, FA Cup Final: Cityzens Seek Domestic Double Against Out-Of-Form Blues At Wembley

Chelsea face Manchester City in the FA Cup 2025-26 final at Wembley on Saturday, May 16, 2026. Chelsea, languishing in ninth place in the Premier League, will look to salvage their season with silverware under interim head coach Calum McFarlane. The Blues are winless in their last 13 matches against City, and face a tough test tonight. Man City, meanwhile, have already secured the EFL Cup and are still in the Premier League title race. Pep Guardiola's men will look to clinch a domestic double in what could be the Spaniard's final season in charge. See the best match pictures from Wembley.

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Chelsea and Manchester City English FA Cup final-
Manchester City fans cheer prior to the English FA Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
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Chelsea and Manchester City English FA Cup final-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland stretches himself during warm up before the English FA Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
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Chelsea and Manchester City English FA Cup final-Pep Guardiola
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola greets fans before the English FA Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
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Chelsea and Manchester City English FA Cup final-Cole Palmer
Chelsea's Cole Palmer kicks the ball when players inspect the pitch ahead of the English FA Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
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Chelsea and Manchester City English FA Cup final-Prince William
Britain's Prince William, center left, shakes hands with Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola before the English FA Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
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Chelsea and Manchester City English FA Cup final-Bernardo Silva
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, left, and Chelsea's Malo Gusto challenge for the ball during the English FA Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
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Chelsea and Manchester City English FA Cup final-Nico OReilly
Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly, left, and Chelsea's Wesley Fofana challenge for the ball during the English FA Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
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Chelsea and Manchester City English FA Cup final-Abdukodir Khusanov
Manchester City's Abdukodir Khusanov, right, tries to block a shot from Chelsea's Cole Palmer during the English FA Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
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Chelsea and Manchester City English FA Cup final-Enzo Fernandez
Manchester City's Rodrigo, front left, and Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez challenge for the ball during the English FA Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
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Chelsea and Manchester City English FA Cup final-Jeremy Doku
Manchester City's Jeremy Doku, front, and Chelsea's Malo Gusto challenge for the ball during the English FA Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
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Chelsea and Manchester City English FA Cup final-Marc Guehi
Manchester City's Marc Guehi, center, tries to block a shot from Chelsea's Joao Pedro, left, during the English FA Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
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