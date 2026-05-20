IPL 2026 Points Table: RR's Seven-Wicket Victory Puts Them In Driving Seat For Play-off Spot

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Outlook Sports Desk
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IPL 2026 Points Table after Match 64: RCB, SRH and GT are through to the play-offs, however RR's victory have made things difficult for the likes of PBKS, CSK and KKR for the final spot

Indian Premier League: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants
Summary of this article

  • RR's win over LSG moved them closer to the play-off spot

  • Riyan Parag's side must beat Mumbai Indians in their final game to ensure qualification

  • PBKS, CSK and KKR have an outside chance of qualifying

Rajasthan Royals kept their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 play-offs hopes alive with a with a seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Chasing LSG's 221 for victory, RR rode on a spectacular innings from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who scored a blistering 38-ball 93 to register victory in the final over.

With the win, RR entered the top four, amassing 14 points from 13 games and pushing Punjab Kings on the brink of elimination. A win for the Royals in their final league game against Mumbai Indians will be enough for them to secure the top four spot and dash the hopes of PBKS, CSK and KKR.

IPL 2026 Points Table after RR vs LSG

POSTEAMPLWLNRNRRPTS
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Qualified)139401.06518
2Gujarat Titans (Qualified)138500.416
3Sunrisers Hyderabad (Qualified)138500.3516
4Rajasthan Royals137600.08314
5Punjab Kings136610.22713
6Chennai Super Kings13670-0.01612
7Delhi Capitals13670-0.87111
8Kolkata Knight Riders12561-0.03811
9Mumbai Indians (Eliminated)12480-0.5048
10Lucknow Super Giants (Eliminated)13490-0.7028

IPL 2026: Can KKR Qualify After RR's Victory?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) play Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Eden Gardens in match 65 of the IPL 2026 today. Kolkata are placed eighth in the points table with 11 points from 12 matches and could get maximum 13 points if they beat MI. With Rajasthan Royals' win against Lucknow Super Giants, Ajinkya Rahane have an outside chance of qualifying for the play-offs.

They must hope that RR lose their final game to MI as well as CSK also suffer defeat at the hands of GT. However, KKR need to win their final game against Delhi Capitals to have any hope of qualifying for the play-offs.

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Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant, second right, with teammates after winning during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. - Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh, left, and Rovman Powell celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in a super over, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. - | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
IPL 2026 KKR vs LSG Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens. - AP/Bikas Das
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Q

Which teams have qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs?

A

RCB, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Q

Which teams are fighting for the final playoff spot?

A

Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals are still in contention.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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