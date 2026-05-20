IPL 2026 Points Table: RR's Seven-Wicket Victory Puts Them In Driving Seat For Play-off Spot

RR's win over LSG moved them closer to the play-off spot
Riyan Parag's side must beat Mumbai Indians in their final game to ensure qualification
PBKS, CSK and KKR have an outside chance of qualifying
Rajasthan Royals kept their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 play-offs hopes alive with a with a seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur on Tuesday.
Chasing LSG's 221 for victory, RR rode on a spectacular innings from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who scored a blistering 38-ball 93 to register victory in the final over.
With the win, RR entered the top four, amassing 14 points from 13 games and pushing Punjab Kings on the brink of elimination. A win for the Royals in their final league game against Mumbai Indians will be enough for them to secure the top four spot and dash the hopes of PBKS, CSK and KKR.
IPL 2026 Points Table after RR vs LSG
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Qualified)
|13
|9
|4
|0
|1.065
|18
|2
|Gujarat Titans (Qualified)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0.4
|16
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (Qualified)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0.35
|16
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0.083
|14
|5
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0.227
|13
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.016
|12
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.871
|11
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|5
|6
|1
|-0.038
|11
|9
|Mumbai Indians (Eliminated)
|12
|4
|8
|0
|-0.504
|8
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants (Eliminated)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.702
|8
IPL 2026: Can KKR Qualify After RR's Victory?
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) play Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Eden Gardens in match 65 of the IPL 2026 today. Kolkata are placed eighth in the points table with 11 points from 12 matches and could get maximum 13 points if they beat MI. With Rajasthan Royals' win against Lucknow Super Giants, Ajinkya Rahane have an outside chance of qualifying for the play-offs.
They must hope that RR lose their final game to MI as well as CSK also suffer defeat at the hands of GT. However, KKR need to win their final game against Delhi Capitals to have any hope of qualifying for the play-offs.
Which teams have qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs?
RCB, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs.
Which teams are fighting for the final playoff spot?
Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals are still in contention.