LSG Vs KKR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 38

KKR beat LSG in IPL 2026 Match 38 via Super Over after 155-all tie, powered by Rinku Singh’s unbeaten 83 and late-game drama in Lucknow

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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 super over photos-Rinku Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh, left, and Rovman Powell celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in a super over, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • KKR beat LSG in Super Over after both sides finished on 155 (20 overs), sealing a dramatic win in Lucknow

  • Rinku Singh starred with 83 off 51*, rescuing KKR from 93/7 and guiding them to 155/7

  • Mohsin Khan’s 5/23 kept LSG alive, but KKR held nerves in the Super Over to clinch the result

Kolkata Knight Riders edged Lucknow Super Giants in a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Match 38 clash at the Ekana Stadium, sealing victory in a Super Over after both teams finished on 155 runs.

Batting first, KKR posted 155/7 in 20 overs, largely powered by a sensational knock from Rinku Singh, who stood tall amid a top-order collapse.

Rinku’s unbeaten 83 off 51 balls proved to be the backbone of KKR’s innings, rescuing them from early trouble and guiding them to a competitive total. For Lucknow, Mohsin Khan was exceptional with the ball, registering a stunning 5/23 in four overs to keep his side in the contest.

In reply, LSG matched KKR’s total with 155/8 in 20 overs, thanks to contributions from Rishabh Pant (42) and Ayush Badoni (24), but they needed 17 runs in the final over. The drama peaked when Mohammed Shami smashed a last-ball six, forcing the game into a Super Over in dramatic fashion.

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The Super Over, however, was one-sided. KKR held their nerve with both bat and ball to clinch the win, handing LSG yet another heartbreak in what turned out to be one of the most dramatic finishes of the season.

Rinku Singh Adjudged Man Of The Match

Rinku Singh was deservedly named Player of the Match for his match-winning 83 off 51 deliveries*, an innings that single-handedly kept KKR afloat. Walking in during a collapse, he paced his knock brilliantly, mixing calculated aggression with composure under pressure.

Beyond his batting heroics, Rinku also contributed in the field, making crucial interventions during LSG’s chase. He eventually capped off a memorable night by playing a key role in the Super Over win, underlining his reputation as one of KKR’s most reliable finishers in crunch situations.

Q

Who won the IPL 2026 match between LSG and KKR?

A

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Lucknow Super Giants in a super over thriller in IPL 2026 encounter on Sunday.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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