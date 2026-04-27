LSG Vs KKR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 38

Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh, left, and Rovman Powell celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in a super over, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh, left, and Rovman Powell celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in a super over, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore