LSG Vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants To Field First; Check Playing XIs

LSG Vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 38 at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday, April 26

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LSG Vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2026
Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant at toss ahead of KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 match. Photo: KKRiders/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • LSG have won the toss and elected to field first

  • LSG have lost their last four matches in IPL 2026

  • LSG beat KKR in the last-over thriller when they last met in this season

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will cross swords with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a bottom of the table clash of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday, April 26.

After a good start to the tournament, LSG have gone completely off track and lost four matches on the trot to find themselves at the 9th spot in the points table with only two wins in seven matches.

However, they'll be heartened by the fact that their last win came against the same opposition, when Mukul Chaudhary pulled off a thriller with a fiery 54 not out from 27 balls and took his team over the line, while chasing 182 runs.

While LSG's bowling has fared well in the tournament so far, the likes of Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran have to fire in the batting department, if LSG want to end their losing streak.

On the other hand, KKR, who are at the bottom of the table, finally registered their first win of the season in their last match. KKR are at the bottom of the points table with only one win from seven matches, and their chances of qualifying remain quite slim, but they would look to take one match at a time and win every match they play from here.

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Check out the live score of the match here.

LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders.

LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Tim Seifert(w), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan

LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Streaming Details

The match 38 of IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. It will also be streamed on the Jio Hotstar app. The live action will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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