LSG Vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Knight Riders Up Against Struggling Lucknow In A Bottom Of The Table Clash

LSG Vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Lucknow will look to break their four-match losing streak against bottom of the table, Kolkata Knight Riders at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday, April 26

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Vikas Patwal
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KKR vs LSG
IPL 2026 KKR vs LSG Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens. AP/Bikas Das
LSG Vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 38 of the Indian Premier League 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, April 26. Super Giants will be desperate to break their four-match losing streak against the bottom of the table KKR. However, it won't be an easy task as KKR found their first win in the last match against RR and their spinners could be a threat for LSG's batters. In the last match between both teams, LSG edged out KKR in a thriller on the back of Mukesh Chaudhary's heroics with the bat. Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.
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LSG Vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Streaming Details

The match 38 of IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. It will also be streamed on the Jio Hotstar app. The live action will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

LSG Vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather

There is no prediction of rain in Lucknow for LSG vs KKR match
There is no prediction of rain in Lucknow for LSG vs KKR match weather.metoffice.gov.uk

LSG Vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Details

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Timings: 7:30 PM IST

Standings: LSG (9th), KKR (10th)

LSG Vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Welcome!

Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of match 38 of IPL 2026 between LSG and KKR at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday, April 26. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.

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