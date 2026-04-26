LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Mohsin Khan Scalps His Maiden Five-Wicket Haul In Indian Premier League

Summary of this article
Mohsin Khan claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in IPL
He achieved it during the LSG vs KKR match in IPL 2026
Mohsin's fifer broke the back of the KKR innings early in the game
In a sensational display of pace and precision, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) left-arm speedster Mohsin Khan decimated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting lineup at the Ekana Stadium. Mohsin finished with a career-best figures of 5/23, leaving KKR reeling at 73/6 and effectively ending the contest in the first half.
Mohsin’s spell showed his ability to control the new ball as he executed across different phases of the innings to ensure KKR never found their rhythm.
Mohsin provided the breakthrough early in the Powerplay. He induced an easy catch to the covers fielder, capitalizing on Tim Seifert’s attempt to break free, setting the tone for the collapse.
While the veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane tried to stabilize, Mohsin outfoxed him with a delivery that combined extra bounce and pace, forcing a crucial mistake from the KKR captain.
The most aggressive of the middle-order, Rovman Powell fell to a signature Mohsin bouncer. The delivery rose sharply, catching the glove as Powell attempted a pull, and settled comfortably into the hands of Rishabh Pant.
With Cameroon Green looking dangerous after hitting two sixes, Pant brought Mohsin back for the 11th over. Mohsin responded by digging one in short outside off. Green's mistimed swing ended in a slice that Pant safely claimed.
On the very next delivery, Mohsin sealed his five-wicket haul. He fired in a full, searching delivery that Anukul Roy looked to flick, only to find Ayush Badoni at mid-wicket for a golden duck.
Mohsin’s maiden IPL fifer was defined by his ability to extract variable bounce from the black soil surface. By removing KKR’s top order and then returning to snip the dangerous Green-Rinku partnership, he ensured LSG remained in total control. His performance leaves KKR facing an uphill battle to stay relevant in the 2026 playoff race.