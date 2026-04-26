LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Mohsin Khan Scalps His Maiden Five-Wicket Haul In Indian Premier League

Lucknow Super Giants' Mohsin Khan celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. AP Photo

Lucknow Super Giants' Mohsin Khan celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. AP Photo