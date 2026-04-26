LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Why Was Kartik Tyagi Allowed To Complete Final Over Despite Two Beamers?

According to the rules, two full tosses over the waist height can lead to the bowlers being removed from the attack. But that is the case only when the deliveries are deemed dangerous, and the umpires on Sunday ruled that the second Kartik Tyagi beamer was not

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LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Why Was Kartik Tyagi Allowed To Complete Final Over Despite Two Beamers?
Kartik Tyagi celebrates the wicket of Dewald Brevis during the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kartik Tyagi bowled two beamers in last over, yet allowed to complete over

  • Umpires ruled second beamers was not dangerous

  • Kolkata Knight Riders beat Lucknow Super Giants via Super Over

As far as final overs go, Kartik Tyagi's eight-ball one for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 38 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 was as topsy-turvy as it gets. The seamer was erratic all through and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) took full toll to take the game to a Super Over at the Ekana Stadium.

ALSO READ: LSG Vs KKR Highlights

Before Mohammed Shami hit the last ball for a six to tie the scores, Tyagi had sent down two beamers. Yet, he was allowed to continue bowling the 20th over. Why was that?

According to the rules, two full tosses over the waist height can lead to the bowler concerned being removed from the attack. But that is the case only when the balls are deemed dangerous, and the umpires on Sunday ruled that the second Tyagi beamer was not. Hence, he continued to bowl.

It's another matter that the decision did not particularly help KKR, as the right-arm pacer conceded 16 runs to lead to a tied game. Sunil Narine stepped up for the visitors then, delivering a stunning Super Over to concede just one run which Rinku Singh knocked off in a jiffy.

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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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