LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Why Was Kartik Tyagi Allowed To Complete Final Over Despite Two Beamers?

Summary of this article
Kartik Tyagi bowled two beamers in last over, yet allowed to complete over
Umpires ruled second beamers was not dangerous
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Lucknow Super Giants via Super Over
As far as final overs go, Kartik Tyagi's eight-ball one for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 38 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 was as topsy-turvy as it gets. The seamer was erratic all through and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) took full toll to take the game to a Super Over at the Ekana Stadium.
Before Mohammed Shami hit the last ball for a six to tie the scores, Tyagi had sent down two beamers. Yet, he was allowed to continue bowling the 20th over. Why was that?
According to the rules, two full tosses over the waist height can lead to the bowler concerned being removed from the attack. But that is the case only when the balls are deemed dangerous, and the umpires on Sunday ruled that the second Tyagi beamer was not. Hence, he continued to bowl.
It's another matter that the decision did not particularly help KKR, as the right-arm pacer conceded 16 runs to lead to a tied game. Sunil Narine stepped up for the visitors then, delivering a stunning Super Over to concede just one run which Rinku Singh knocked off in a jiffy.