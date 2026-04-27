LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Mohammed Shami's Dramatic Six Off The Last Ball Takes Match To Super Over - Watch

Summary of this article
Mohammed Shami hit a six off the last ball of the LSG vs KKR match to take the match to super over
The ball was a missed yorker from Kartik Tyagi
Despite Shami's heroics, LSG lost the match
In a season already witnessing some thrilling finishes, the IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 26, Sunday, delivered a moment of pure, unadulterated cricketing theatre. While the night belonged to Rinku Singh’s valiant unbeaten 83 for KKR and Mohsin Khan’s clinical 5-wicket haul for LSG, the spotlight was ultimately stolen by an unlikely hero with the bat, Mohammed Shami.
In a dramatic turn of events at the Ekana Stadium, Mohammed Shami pulled off an incredible feat with the bat, hitting a six off the final ball of the match to tie the scores
Chasing a modest but tricky 156 at the Ekana Stadium, LSG found themselves in a familiar late-innings choke. Despite solid starts from Rishabh Pant and Aiden Markram, the required rate climbed as wickets tumbled. By the time the final over arrived, LSG needed 17 runs. Young Kartik Tyagi was entrusted with the ball, and for five deliveries, it seemed the pressure would favor the bowling side.
The over started well for LSG as Tyagi lost control of the ball twice, ending up bowling two no balls. Despite the wicket of Himmat Singh in the third ball of the over, Prince Yadav and Mohammed Shami ran a bye, leaving LSG needing 7 runs off the very last delivery. With Mohammed Shami on strike—a player known primarily for his world-class seam bowling rather than his batting—most fans expected a comfortable KKR victory.
However, Shami stayed calm under immense pressure. Tyagi attempted a yorker but missed his mark by a few inches, delivering a slot ball with pace on. Shami cleared his front leg and swung with full force, connecting perfectly to send the ball sailing over the long-off boundary. The stadium erupted as the umpires signaled a six, bringing the scores level at 155 apiece.
Mohammed Shami Hits Six To Take LSG Vs KKR IPL 2026 Match To Super Over
The Shami Special provided the first Super Over of the 2026 season. While KKR eventually managed to win the game in the tie-breaker by restricting LSG to a minimal score in the one-over shootout, Shami’s last-ball heroics stole the headlines.
His unexpected power-hitting served as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket, proving that in the IPL, even the tail-enders can change the course of a match in a single heartbeat.
Who won the LSG vs KKR match and what was the final result?
Kolkata Knight Riders won the match in a Super Over after both teams finished their 20 overs tied at 155 runs.
How did Mohammed Shami take the game to a Super Over?
Shami hit a dramatic six off the final ball of the 20th over, bowled by Kartik Tyagi, when Lucknow needed seven runs to win from the last delivery.
Who was the Player of the Match and what were the standout performances?
Rinku Singh was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 83 (51) and his match-winning boundary in the Super Over, while Mohsin Khan excelled for LSG with a 5-wicket haul.