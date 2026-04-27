LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Mohammed Shami's Dramatic Six Off The Last Ball Takes Match To Super Over - Watch

The over started well for LSG as Tyagi lost control of the ball twice, ending up bowling two no balls. Despite the wicket of Himmat Singh in the third ball of the over, Prince Yadav and Mohammed Shami ran a bye, leaving LSG needing 7 runs off the very last delivery. With Mohammed Shami on strike—a player known primarily for his world-class seam bowling rather than his batting—most fans expected a comfortable KKR victory.