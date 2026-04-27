IPL Dispatch: Obstructing Field Dismissal Sparks Controversy; Rathour Shares Update On Sooryavanshi's Injury

Rovman Powell lay on the ground in pain after getting injured while taking a catch to dismiss Mitchell Marsh during the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. Photo: AP

Rovman Powell lay on the ground in pain after getting injured while taking a catch to dismiss Mitchell Marsh during the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. Photo: AP