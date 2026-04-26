PSL 2026: Fans To Be Allowed To Attend The Pakistan Super League Final on May 3

Fans were initially barred from stadiums as the government grappled with skyrocketing fuel costs and economic volatility triggered by the ongoing conflict in Iran

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Fans set to return to witness PSL 2026 final
Peshawar Zalmi cricketers celebrate a wicket against Rawalpindi Pindiz during PSL 2026 clash at Lahore. Photo: thepslt20/x
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Summary of this article

  • Fans set to attend the Pakistan Super League 2026 final

  • Stadiums were left empty as all the matches were played behind closed doors

  • Read the full report below

Spectators are set to return to the stadium for the Pakistan Super League final on May 3. Following a formal request from franchise owners, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif granted permission for fans to attend the title clash in Lahore, as confirmed by a high-ranking Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official on Saturday.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the country’s Interior Minister, shared the news via social media.

He noted that the Prime Minister had "graciously approved" the move, marking a significant shift for the tournament's conclusion.

This season of Pakistan's premier sporting event began under strict "closed-door" conditions last month.

Fans were initially barred from stadiums as the government grappled with skyrocketing fuel costs and economic volatility triggered by the ongoing conflict in Iran.

The government had previously implemented work-from-home mandates and travel restrictions to manage the fuel crisis.

Naqvi had earlier defended the ban on spectators, arguing that hosting 30,000 fans daily would contradict national efforts to minimize public movement and conserve resources.

As part of these wider austerity measures, the PCB had already scaled back the tournament's logistics, reducing the number of host cities from six down to just two—Lahore and Karachi—while maintaining the spectator ban across all league fixtures.

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Naqvi clarified that while the Prime Minister was ultimately supportive of letting fans back in, he stressed that national austerity protocols remain a priority, with the government continuing its push to reduce fuel consumption across the board.

On the field, the playoff race is heating up. Peshawar Zalmi, captained by Babar Azam, along with Multan Sultans and three-time winners Islamabad United, have already secured their positions in the upcoming knockout stages.

First-timers Hyderabad Kingsmen secured the 4th spot for the play-offs with a fantastic 100+ run victory which also saw defending champions Lahore Qalandars get knocked out of the tournament.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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