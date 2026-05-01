Islamabad United Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Toss Update, PSL 2026: ISU Bowling First - Check Playing XI For Eliminator 2

Summary of this article
Islamabad United meet Hyderabad Kingsmen in Eliminator 2 of PSL 2026
Islamabad United won the toss and opted to bowl first
Check Playing XIs for both teams
Islamabad United face Hyderabad Kingsmen in Eliminator 2 of PSL 2026 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on May 1, with a place in the final at stake.
Islamabad, one of the most successful franchises in PSL history, come into this clash under pressure after a heavy defeat in the Qualifier, while Hyderabad have surged at the right time, carrying strong momentum into the knockout stage.
Notably, Hyderabad already defeated Islamabad earlier this season by six wickets, giving them a psychological edge in this high-stakes encounter.
The head-to-head record remains evenly poised at 1-1 from two meetings, underlining how closely matched the sides are. The Lahore surface is expected to be batting-friendly under lights, with recent matches favoring chasing teams, making the toss crucial.
A first-innings total around 175–190 is considered competitive, setting up the potential for a high-scoring contest. With Islamabad banking on experience and Hyderabad riding form, this knockout clash promises a tightly contested battle for a spot in the PSL 2026 final.
Islamabad United Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Toss
Islamabad United have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Islamabad United Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Playing XIs
Hyderabad Kingsmen (Playing XI): Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Marnus Labuschagne(c), Usman Khan(w), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Hassan Khan, Irfan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed
Islamabad United (Playing XI): Devon Conway(w), Sameer Minhas, Mohsin Riaz, Shadab Khan(c), Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Salman Mirza, Richard Gleeson
Islamabad United Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Streaming Details
The Eliminator 2 of PSL 2026 between Islamabad United and Hyderabad Kingsmen will not be televised in India due to political tensions between India and Pakistan. You can still follow the match here.