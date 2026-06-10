Canada Vs Netherlands, ICC CWC League Two: Live Streaming, Toss Update And Playing XIs

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Canada vs Netherlands, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023–27: Get toss update, playing XIs, and live streaming information for ICC CWC League Two Match 112 between Canada and Netherlands on Wednesday, 10 June at Maple Leaf Cricket Ground

Canada Vs Netherlands, ICC CWC League Two: Live Streaming, Toss Update And Playing XIs
Canada national cricket team. Photo: X | Cricket Canada
Summary of this article

  • Netherlands face Canada in Match 112 of the ICC CWC League Two 2023–27 on Wednesday, 10 June

  • Canada have won the toss and opted to field first

  • Live streaming is available in India on FanCode, with select matches and highlights on ICC.tv globally

Netherlands face Canada in Match 112 of the ICC CWC League Two 2023–27 on Wednesday, 10 June, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in the standings.

The Dutch come into the contest sitting 4th on the table with 14 wins and 9 losses, while Canada are placed 7th with 9 wins and 13 defeats.

Netherlands’ campaign has been driven by Max O’Dowd, who leads their batting charts with 916 runs, while Kyle Klein has been their standout bowler with 38 wickets. They enter this match on the back of a 21-run win over USA, where they defended 196/8 despite a late fightback from the opposition.

Canada, meanwhile, are led in batting by Pargat Singh with 670 runs and rely heavily on Dillon Heyliger, who has taken 35 wickets in the competition. They are coming off a loss to USA in a rain-reduced game where they posted 231/8 in 45 overs but failed to defend it as USA chased it down comfortably.

Canada vs Netherlands, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023–27: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Canada have won the toss and have opted to field.

Netherlands (Playing XI): Cedric de Lange, Max O'Dowd, Aryan Dutt, Alexander Roy, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek

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Canada (Playing XI): Akhil Kumar, Ali Nadeem, Harsh Thaker, Matthew Spoors, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Saad Bin Zafar(c), Shreyas Movva(w), Yuvraj Samra, Kaleem Sana, Zahid Shirzad

Canada vs Netherlands, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023–27: Live Streaming

Live streaming for the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023–27 is available in India on the FanCode app and website. Select matches and highlights are also streamed globally on ICC.tv.

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