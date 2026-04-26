Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz LIVE Score, PSL 2026: HHK Off To A Flying Start; Labuschagne Departs | 45/1 (4)

Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne scalping a catch near boundary line during PSL 2026. HHKingsmen/X

Good Afternoon Cricket fans. The summer season is heating up and so is the action in the Pakistan Super League 2026. Welcome to our live match blog of the first match of the Sunday double header between two bottom sided teams, the newly introduced Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindiz at the National Stadium in Karachi. The Kingsmen are in a do-or-die situation today as a loss today could end their play-offs hopes. The Marnus Labuschagne-led side must secure all 2 points convincingly to keep their playoff dreams alive and leapfrog reigning champions Lahore Qalandars in the standings. On the other hand is Mohammad Rizwan’s Rawalpindiz, who are playing for pride and playing to disrupt the momentum of other teams, having already been eliminated. After 8 consecutive defeats, the Pindiz opened their account with a 6-wicket win over Islamabad United. Follow along and stay tuned for all the real-time updates, live scores and more.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Apr 2026, 03:16:32 pm IST Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz LIVE Score, PSL 2026: HHK 33/1 (3.3) Blistering start from the Hyderabad Kingsmen as Maaz Sadaqat takes on the Rawalpindiz and gets his strike rate up to 300 at the moment. He has smacked 28 off 10 but his partner and skipper Marnus Labuschagne has been sent back to the pavilion for 5 off 5 by Ben Sears.

26 Apr 2026, 03:15:16 pm IST Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Playing XIs Hyderabad Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne(c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan(w), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed Rawalpindiz: Muhammad Rizwan (C/WK), Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khawaja, Kamran Ghulam, Sam Billings, Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Amad Butt, Asif Afridi, Ben Sears and Mohammad Amir

26 Apr 2026, 03:13:32 pm IST Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Toss Update Rawalpindiz won the toss and decided to bowl first.

26 Apr 2026, 02:46:55 pm IST Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Points Table PSL 2026 Points Table Google

26 Apr 2026, 02:24:25 pm IST Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Do Or Die For HHK This is a high-stakes do-or-die clash for the Hyderabad Kingsmen on the final day of the league stage. Currently sitting on 8 points, they must defeat the already-eliminated Rawalpindiz by a significant margin to boost their net run-rate and leapfrog Lahore Qalandars for the final playoff spot.

26 Apr 2026, 02:05:15 pm IST Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz LIVE Score, PSL 2026: League Stage Concluder The Pakistan Super League 2026 league stages conclude today with a double header in Karachi. Only 1 spot remains in the race to play-offs and Hyderabad Kingsmen have a fantastic chance to win the afternoon match and head over the last 4 stage. In the evening, already qualified teams - Islamabad United and Multan Sultans will play their final league match of the season.