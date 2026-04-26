Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz LIVE Score, PSL 2026: HHK Off To A Flying Start; Labuschagne Departs | 45/1 (4)

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz LIVE Score, PSL 2026: HHK 33/1 (3.3)
Blistering start from the Hyderabad Kingsmen as Maaz Sadaqat takes on the Rawalpindiz and gets his strike rate up to 300 at the moment. He has smacked 28 off 10 but his partner and skipper Marnus Labuschagne has been sent back to the pavilion for 5 off 5 by Ben Sears.
Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Playing XIs
Hyderabad Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne(c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan(w), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed
Rawalpindiz: Muhammad Rizwan (C/WK), Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khawaja, Kamran Ghulam, Sam Billings, Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Amad Butt, Asif Afridi, Ben Sears and Mohammad Amir
Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Toss Update
Rawalpindiz won the toss and decided to bowl first.
Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Points Table
Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Do Or Die For HHK
This is a high-stakes do-or-die clash for the Hyderabad Kingsmen on the final day of the league stage. Currently sitting on 8 points, they must defeat the already-eliminated Rawalpindiz by a significant margin to boost their net run-rate and leapfrog Lahore Qalandars for the final playoff spot.
Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz LIVE Score, PSL 2026: League Stage Concluder
The Pakistan Super League 2026 league stages conclude today with a double header in Karachi. Only 1 spot remains in the race to play-offs and Hyderabad Kingsmen have a fantastic chance to win the afternoon match and head over the last 4 stage.
In the evening, already qualified teams - Islamabad United and Multan Sultans will play their final league match of the season.
Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Welcome
Bottom-sided teams Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindiz go head-to-head in match number 39 of the 2026 Pakistan Super League. Follow along for the live updates, scores and more from the National Stadium in Karachi