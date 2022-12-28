Irfan Khan, started his cricketing journey in the city of Mianwali, Punjab, where he transitioned from tape-ball to hard-ball cricket in 2015. Joining the Ikram Shaheed Cricket Club, Khan honed his skills and developed a passion for the game. After making his mark in club cricket, Khan's talent was recognized, and he earned opportunities to represent his district and region in age-group tournaments. In 2016, he played Under-19 cricket for Mianwali at the district level, and the following year, he represented Faisalabad at the regional level. In 2020, he received a coveted call-up to Pakistan's Under-19 squad for the Cricket World Cup.

In September 2019, Khan's domestic career took a significant step forward when he was named in the Central Punjab squad for the 2019–20 domestic season. The following year, Central Punjab retained Khan for the 2020–21 domestic season, demonstrating their faith in his abilities and potential.

Khan's domestic journey continued with his debut in List A cricket in February 2020. He played for Pakistan Shaheens against the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) during their tour of Pakistan, marking his first appearance in the longer format of the game.

Later that year, in September 2020, Khan made his Twenty20 debut for Central Punjab in the 2020–21 National T20 Cup.

Khan's consistent performances at the domestic level did not go unnoticed, and in December 2021, he received another significant opportunity when he was named in Pakistan's team for the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies.

In first-class cricket, the 21-year-old Irfan Khan has scored 1,267 runs from 22 matches at an average of 35.19, with a highest score of 135. He has also taken 57 catches behind the stumps. In List A cricket, Khan has amassed 487 runs from 20 matches with a strike rate of 82.43, while effecting 17 dismissals. In T20 cricket, he has scored 321 runs from 19 matches at a strike rate of 125.98, alongside taking 12 catches and one stumping. At the international level, Khan has represented Pakistan in 4 ODIs and 7 T20Is so far, scoring 76 and 118 runs respectively, while also contributing with his wicket-keeping skills.