PM Modi To Inaugurate 1,449 Homes, 130 Shops In Ahmedabad Under PMAY

As part of his two-day Gujarat visit from August 25, the prime minister will open housing and commercial units built at a cost of ₹133.42 crore in Ramapir Tekra slum redevelopment project.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
Summary
  • The project, under the in-situ slum redevelopment component of PMAY (Urban), aims to rehabilitate residents of Ahmedabad’s Ramapir Tekra area.

  • Gujarat has already constructed over 9 lakh houses under PMAY (Urban), surpassing its target of 7.64 lakh.

  • State housing schemes are also providing additional incentives, including roof-cast support, women-focused assistance, and MGNREGA-linked benefits, to accelerate completion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 1,449 homes and 130 stores constructed here at a cost of Rs 133.42 crore as part of his two-day visit to Gujarat starting on August 25.

According to PTI, PM Modi will attend a number of events during his two-day tour, including the opening of homes under the PMAY.

"Under the in-situ slum redevelopment component of the PMAY (Urban), the PM will inaugurate the rehabilitation work of a total of 1,449 houses and 130 shops constructed at a cost of Rs 133.42 crore in sector-3 of the slum popularly known as Ramapir Tekra in Sardar Patel Stadium ward of the West Zone of Ahmedabad city," it said.

This project was completed in accordance with the Gujarat government's Urban Development and Urban Housing Department's Slum Rehabilitation and Redevelopment Policy-2013.

PTI reported that the statement said 9.66 lakh homes have been approved under the PMAY (Urban) scheme in Gujarat, out of a goal of 7.64 lakh, and roughly 9.07 lakh homes have already been built.

According to the Gujarat government, the PMAY (Rural) program would provide an extra Rs 50,000 in roof-cast assistance per home starting in 2025–2026. This assistance will be entirely financed by the state's contribution.

"This support is aimed at helping beneficiaries achieve the 2024-25 housing targets as well as future goals. So far, 34,759 beneficiaries have received assistance amounting to Rs 173.80 crore under this provision," it said.

The 'Mukhyamantri Protsahak Sahay Yojana' of the Gujarat government offers an extra incentive of Rs 20,000 to beneficiaries who finish building their homes within six months of receiving the first installment.

According to the statement, 74,930 recipients have so far benefited from funds totaling Rs 149.86 crore under this clause.

The state government additionally contributes an extra Rs 5,000 per recipient for housing and bathroom building in order to assist women in homes.

"Till now, 82,845 beneficiaries have availed this benefit, amounting to Rs 41.42 crore. In addition, beneficiaries are eligible for Rs 25,920 for 90 days of employment under the MGNREGA and Rs 12,000 for toilet construction under the Swachh Bharat Mission. In total, each beneficiary is entitled to assistance of Rs 2,32,920 under this scheme," it said.

Within three months of the central government announcing the Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) Scheme in 2020 -- which aims to provide affordable rental housing for the urban poor and workers -- Gujarat became the first state to receive project approval by converting 393 houses into rental units in Surat city, according to the statement.

As part of the Global Housing Technology Challenge (GHTC), the national government has chosen six states, including Gujarat, to carry out the Light House Project.  According to the report, 1,144 homes have been constructed in Rajkot employing tunnel formwork and monolithic concrete building technologies.

According to the national government, 6,00,932 of the 8,43,168 dwellings that were planned under the PMAY (Rural) from 2016–17 to 2024–25 have been finished.

According to the announcement, 39,092 of the 2,78,533 homes that were part of the spill-over objective between April 1 and August 20, 2025, have been finished, while 2,39,441 are still in development and should be finished by March 2026.

A total of Rs 8,936.55 crore was spent under the initiative between 2016–17 and August 20, 2025.

Tags

