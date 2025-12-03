Centre Rules Out Proposal for Indian Education Service

Minister Sukanta Majumdar said there is no proposal to set up an Indian Education Service for top HEI appointments.
Any proposals for setting up an Indian Education Service for appointment to the post of Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, Pro-Chancellor and Registrar in higher education institutions was ruled out by the Ministry of Education on Wednesday.
Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar said this in response to a written question in the Rajya Sabha.
"There is no such proposal under consideration on the setting up of Indian Education Service. Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) are statutory autonomous organisations established under respective central acts of Parliament and governed by the provisions," Majumdar said.
The incumbents to the posts of Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, Pro-Chancellor and Registrar at HEIs are appointed in a transparent way by following the terms of their individual acts, statutes, ordinances, regulations or the recruiting procedures framed thereunder.
Majumdar stated that the CU-Chayan, a unified recruitment platform created to simplify, standardise, and make the faculty recruitment process transparent for all central universities throughout India, was introduced by his ministry in partnership with Delhi University.
"It is a platform that connects employers with potential job candidates, simplifying the recruitment process and making it more efficient. Similarly, a portal for recruitment of Vice-Chancellors to central universities has also been launched," Majumdar said.