Ruling Establishment's Assault On Nehru's Legacy Must End: Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi accuses the BJP-led establishment of a deliberate drive to erase Nehru from public memory, aiming to demolish the democratic, secular, and economic foundations he established post-independence.
Highlighting Nehru's role as architect of modern India, Gandhi praises his vision for planned growth, scientific advancement, and unity in diversity – values she says are under ideological assault by forces alien to the freedom struggle.
Urging a fierce defense against historical distortion, Gandhi launches the Nehru Centre as a factual counter to lies, vowing resistance to safeguard Nehru's ideals for future generations.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Nehru Centre India – a comprehensive digital archive of Nehru’s writings, letters and speeches – at Jawahar Bhawan, the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson said the current regime’s ultimate aim is not merely to criticise Nehru but to “destroy the social, political and economic foundations on which our nation has been founded and built”.
“There should be no doubt whatsoever that the project to vilify Jawaharlal Nehru is the main objective of the ruling establishment today,” Gandhi said. “Their goal is not just to erase him; it is actually to destroy the foundations of the India that Nehru and his comrades built.”
She described Nehru as the chief architect of India’s nation-building project – from planned economic development and scientific institutions to secularism and democratic values – and accused the present government of contempt for everything he stood for.
Gandhi pointed out that those now in power “had no role in the freedom struggle, no role in drafting the Constitution”, yet were attempting to rewrite history to serve their political agenda.
The Nehru Centre India, launched on the occasion, hosts over 100 volumes of Nehru’s selected works, personal letters, speeches and photographs from 1903 to 1964, now fully digitised and publicly accessible online.
Senior Congress leaders, historians and party workers attended the event held at the Teen Murti campus.