Sonia Gandhi Accuses Modi Government Of Undermining MGNREGA

Congress leader says changes to employment scheme hurt farmers and rural poor

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sonia Gandhi MGNREGA MGNREGA controversy Modi government MGNREGA
Sonia Gandhi | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sonia Gandhi accused the Modi government of weakening MGNREGA and ignoring rural interests.

  • She recalled the law’s passage under Manmohan Singh, calling it a consensus-driven reform.

  • Gandhi alleged recent changes were made without consultation or opposition confidence.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday accused the Modi government of systematically undermining the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), alleging that a “black law” aimed at repealing the scheme would be resisted by lakhs of Congress workers across the country, according to PTI.

In a video message released on Saturday, Gandhi said the Centre’s actions amounted to an attack on the interests of crores of farmers, labourers and landless people by weakening MGNREGA, PTI reported. She alleged that the rural poor had been consistently ignored by the government over the past 11 years.

Recalling the passage of the legislation, Gandhi said she clearly remembered the day, 20 years ago, when the MGNREGA Act was passed in Parliament during Manmohan Singh’s tenure as prime minister. The law, she said, was approved by consensus and marked a turning point in rural employment policy.

Describing the Act as a “such a revolutionary step,” the former Congress president said it became a vital means of livelihood for “the deprived, the exploited, and the poorest of the poor.” She added that MGNREGA helped curb distress migration in search of work, provided a legal right to employment and strengthened the role of gram panchayats, according to PTI.

Related Content
Related Content

“Through MGNREGA, a concrete step was taken towards realising the dream of an India based on Mahatma Gandhi's vision of Gram Swaraj,” she said in the video message.

However, Gandhi alleged that the government had recently taken drastic steps to alter the scheme. “But it is a matter of great regret that just recently, the government ran a bulldozer over MGNREGA. Not only was Mahatma Gandhi's name removed, but the form and structure of MGNREGA was changed arbitrarily — without any deliberation, without consulting anyone, without taking the opposition into confidence,” she said.

The Congress leader maintained that these changes reflected a broader disregard for rural welfare and democratic consultation, reiterating that the party would oppose any move to dilute or repeal the employment guarantee law, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For T20 World Cup: Big Talking Points From Ajit Agarkar And Co's Selection Calls

  2. Why Was Shubman Gill Dropped From India's T20 World Cup Squad? Ajit Agarkar, Suryakumar Yadav Explain

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mohammed Shami To Lead Bengal Squad Amid National Team Exile

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Set For Opener; Kohli, Pant Eye Limited Appearances

  5. Indian Cricket Recap: From T20I High To Test Low - How It All Unfolded In 2025

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Alfian-Fikri, Move Closer To Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  2. 30 Years Of Irreverence

  3. From Buses To Streets: Kerala’s Quiet Revolt After The Dileep Verdict

  4. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

  5. Male Recipients Asked To Return Bihar Women’s Scheme Money, Say Funds Already Spent

Entertainment News

  1. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  2. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  3. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  4. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  2. Saudi Arabia, Dubai Deport Thousands Of Pakistani Nationals Over Begging

  3. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  4. India Reopens Dhaka Visa Centre, Shuts Two Others in Bangladesh Over Security Concerns

  5. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm