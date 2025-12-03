Australia Vs England 2nd Test, Ashes 2025/26: Brisbane Weather Forecast, Gabba Pitch Report

Check the weather report from Brisbane and pitch report from the Gabba, which hosts the 2nd Ashes 2025/26 Test between Australia and England

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia Vs England 2nd Test, Ashes 2025/26: Brisbane Weather Forecast
Australia Vs England 2nd Test, Ashes 2025/26: Brisbane Weather Forecast, Gabba Pitch Report AP Photo/Pat Hoelscher
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rivalry renews between Australia and England in the 2nd Ashes Test

  • Second Test match takes place at the Gabba in Brisbane

  • Check the weather forecast and pitch report

Australia arrive in Brisbane riding high after a swift 8-wicket win in the first Test at Perth, where seamers rattled England’s top order and a stunning run-chase wrapped it up inside two days.

The hosts’ confidence is sky-high and with home advantage, they’ll expect to press on. England, meanwhile, know they need at least a draw, and possibly a win, to keep their series hopes alive. Their aggressive “Bazball” style will be tested under unfamiliar pink-ball, floodlight conditions.

Tactically, Australia might shuffle their XI. Usman Khawaja has been ruled out through injury, pushing them to rejig the top order, likely handing a raise to Travis Head at the top. England, on the other hand, have recalled Will Jacks replacing injured pacer Mark Wood, a shift that hints at deeper batting or spin-options instead of raw pace.

With half the game set to unfold under lights, both teams know that control of conditions, and the pink ball, could shape the Test. While recent day-night Tests have heavily favoured Australia, especially at The Gabba where their record under lights remains formidable, England remain hopeful.

Australia Vs England 2nd Test, Ashes 2025/26: Brisbane Weather Forecast

The forecast for the first three days at The Gabba looks promising, clear skies, warm daytime temperatures around 29-30 °C, and humid but manageable conditions. Humidity is likely to hover between 55-75%, with gentle easterly winds around 15-24 km/h.

Also Check: Australia Vs England 2nd Test, Ashes 2025-26 Live Streaming

Afternoon showers or thunderstorms remain a possibility, especially on day four or five should the match last that long, though no widespread rain is expected early on. All this suggests minimal interference in the opening sessions, with a good chance of full playing days if the forecast holds.

Australia Vs England 2nd Test, Ashes 2025/26: Gabba Pitch Report

The Gabba wicket is expected to behave as it often does for Tests, a fast, bouncy surface that rewards pace and seam movement. Early on, seamers should get lateral movement under the lights, especially with freshness and potential moisture aiding swing, a real weapon for the first few sessions.

As the match progresses, the pitch may dry and flatten somewhat, but residual bounce and carry can still offer value to bowlers who stick to the corridor. In pink-ball conditions, variable light and possible twilight swing mean bowlers may enjoy an edge, especially under floodlights.

Australia Vs England 2nd Test, Ashes 2025-26: Squads

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Will Jacks, Josh Tongue, Matthew Potts, Jacob Bethell, Shoaib Bashir

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland, Beau Webster, Michael Neser

