Australia Vs England, Ashes 2nd Test: Steve Smith's Brilliance Helps Aussies Propel At Gabba To Take 2-0 Lead

Australia's Jake Weatherald, front, and Australia's captain Steve Smith shake hands with England's players after winning the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Australia's Jake Weatherald, front, and Australia's captain Steve Smith shake hands with England's players after winning the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)