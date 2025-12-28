AFCON 2025-26 Wrap: Osimhen Steers Nigeria Into Africa Cup of Nations Knockout Stage; Senegal Held By Congo

Nigeria is assured of its place in the last 16 with a maximum six points in Group C, three ahead of Tunisia while Tanzania and Uganda have a point each

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tunisia vs Nigeria
Tunisia's Ali Abdi, left, argues with Nigeria's Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi, right, during the Africa Cup of Nations group C match AP Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Victor Osimhen scored as Nigeria defeated Tunisia to book knockout stage

  • Super Eagles ran away winners despite late fightback from TUN

  • Senegal were held by DR Congo

Victor Osimhen scored a rare Africa Cup of Nations goal and Nigeria booked its place in the knockout stage with an ultimately nervy 3-2 win over Tunisia on Saturday.

The Super Eagles almost squandered a three-goal lead as Montassar Talbi pulled a goal back in the 74th minute and Ali Abdi converted a penalty in the 87th.

Osimhen missed two good chances with headers early on as the Nigeria made a good start, but he finally made one count before the break with a header to Ademola Lookman’s cross.

It was just Osimhen’s second Africa Cup goal in his career.

Nigeria was cruising after the break when Lookman set up Wilfred Ndidi for the second goal, then Osimhen set up Lookman in the 67th.

The Carthage Eagles somehow found a way back and threatened an unlikely comeback after Bright Osayi-Samuel was penalized for handball after a VAR check. Talbi scored the penalty and fans in the Complexe Sportif de Fès set off flares in delight.

Tunisia captain Ferjani Sassi headed just wide in stoppage time and the Nigeria players ultimately showed enough experience to see out the win.

Nigeria is assured of its place in the last 16 with a maximum six points in Group C, three ahead of Tunisia while Tanzania and Uganda have a point each.

Related Content
Related Content

The top two progress automatically to the last 16, along with the best third-place finishers.

East Africa derby

Uganda and Tanzania – two of the three co-hosts of the next tournament with Kenya – drew 1-1 in a frenetic early Group C game, a result that did little for either after opening losses.

Uganda’s Allan Okello missed the chance to win the game when he struck a penalty well over in stoppage time, after a rain deluge had drenched the players and sent fans scampering for cover.

Tanzania’s Simon Msuva put the Taifa Stars ahead with a penalty early in the second half, then Uche Ikpeazu equalized with a diving header late, just three minutes after going on as a substitute. That goal prompted the heavens to open, adding to the chaos of the final minutes as both sides pushed for a win to boost their hopes of progress.

Senegal’s new star

The 17-year-old French-born Ibrahim Mbaye rejuvenated his team and provided the impetus for Sadio Mané to score in a 1-1 draw with Congo.

Senegal dominated possession and chances with Nicolas Jackson and Mané again missing good opportunities, as they did in the opening win against Botswana.

Cédric Bakambu pounced on the rebound to open the scoring for Congo in the 61st after Édouard Mendy had saved Théo Bongonda’s initial shot.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw reacted by sending on Mbaye and the 17-year-old made an immediate impact, though not before Bongonda could have made it 2-0 on a break.

Mbaye ran at the Congolese defenders and had an effort saved by goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, with Mané tucking away the rebound to level in the 69th.

“We are not completely unhappy as the AFCON is always tough,” Mané said. “It was a tough match and in this competition you cannot underrate any team.”

Mbaye was left free when Congo defender Arthur Masuaku pulled up with what looked like an Achilles injury. Masuaku was unable to continue, but Mbaye, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, could get more opportunities to shine against Benin in Senegal’s final group game.

Earlier, Yohan Roche’s first-half strike was enough for Benin to beat Botswana 1-0 for its first ever Africa Cup win.

“It is a source of immense pride,” Roche said. “We were aware of the people’s expectations, and we managed to stay focused.”

After two games, Senegal leads Group D with four points, ahead of Congo on goal difference, with Benin third on three, followed by Botswana with none.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bret Lee Inducted Into Australian Hall Of Fame

  2. The Ashes: MCG Curator In ‘State Of Shock’ After Two-Day Test Loss For Australia

  3. The Ashes: England Captain Ben Stokes Slams MCG Pitch After Two-Day Test

  4. IND Squad For U-19 WC Announced; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Named Skipper For Preceding South Africa Tour

  5. Gautam Gambhir's Position As Test Coach In Doubt As BCCI Plan Alternatives After SA Whitewash: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  2. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Faces Nick Kyrgios In Controversial 'Battle Of The Sexes' Sequel

  4. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  5. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Survivor Approaches CBI Seeking FIR Against Investigative Officer For ‘Colluding’ with Sengar

  2. West Bengal Begins Special Intensive Revision Hearings For 32 Lakh Voters

  3. TMC Accuses Suvendu Adhikari of ‘Naked Hate Speech’ Over Remarks Against Bangladesh

  4. Sustainable Mining Or Ecological Gamble? The Aravalli Debate

  5. Congress Part Of Anti-India Global Alliance: BJP

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. US Strikes On Islamists Please Evangelicals at Home

  4. Tarique Rahman Completes Voter Registration After 17-Year Exile

  5. All Must Join Hands To Maintain Law And Order: BNP’s Tarique Rahman

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War