Nigeria Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025 Semi-Final: Osimhen Leads Super Eagles Against Atlas Lions

Nigeria vs Morocco Live Score, AFCON 2025 Semi-final: Victor Osimhen vs Brahim Diaz. | Photos: AP

Welcome to the live coverage of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 fixture between Nigeria and Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been flawless so far, winning all five of their matches. After victories over Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda in the group stage, they thrashed Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16 and beat Algeria 2-0 in the quarter-final. Victor Osimhen is just two goals shy of Rashidi Yekini’s all-time Nigeria record of 37 goals, putting him on the cusp of history tonight. The Atlas Lions, meanwhile, are also unbeaten, with four wins and one draw. The hosts overcame Cameroon 2-0 in the quarter-final, powered by Ayoub El Kaabi and Brahim Diaz, and are chasing their first AFCON title since 1976. Follow the Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON 2025 semi-final live scores and updates right here.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Jan 2026, 12:05:17 am IST Nigeria vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Live Streaming Details The AFCON 2025 semi-final matches, including Nigeria vs Morocco, will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no television broadcast of the match in the country. Read our detailed NGA vs MAR live-streaming guide.

14 Jan 2026, 11:48:01 pm IST Nigeria vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Match Details Fixture: Nigeria vs Morocco

Series: Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 semi-final

Venue: Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat

Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Time: 1:30 AM IST (January 15)