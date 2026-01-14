Nigeria Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025 Semi-Final: Osimhen Leads Super Eagles Against Atlas Lions

Nigeria vs Morocco Live Score, AFCON 2025 Semi-Final: Follow the play-by-play updates from the NGA vs MAR semi-final match at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on January 14, 2026

Nigeria vs Morocco live score AFCON 2025 semifinal CAF Africa Cup of Nations
Nigeria vs Morocco Live Score, AFCON 2025 Semi-final: Victor Osimhen vs Brahim Diaz. | Photos: AP
Welcome to the live coverage of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 fixture between Nigeria and Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been flawless so far, winning all five of their matches. After victories over Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda in the group stage, they thrashed Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16 and beat Algeria 2-0 in the quarter-final. Victor Osimhen is just two goals shy of Rashidi Yekini’s all-time Nigeria record of 37 goals, putting him on the cusp of history tonight. The Atlas Lions, meanwhile, are also unbeaten, with four wins and one draw. The hosts overcame Cameroon 2-0 in the quarter-final, powered by Ayoub El Kaabi and Brahim Diaz, and are chasing their first AFCON title since 1976. Follow the Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON 2025 semi-final live scores and updates right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Nigeria vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Live Streaming Details

The AFCON 2025 semi-final matches, including Nigeria vs Morocco, will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no television broadcast of the match in the country. Read our detailed NGA vs MAR live-streaming guide.

Nigeria vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Match Details

  • Fixture: Nigeria vs Morocco

  • Series: Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 semi-final

  • Venue: Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat

  • Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

  • Time: 1:30 AM IST (January 15)

Nigeria vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the second AFCON 2025 semi-final between Nigeria and Morocco. The winner of this match will face the victor of the Senegal vs Egypt match. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
