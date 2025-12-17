Australia Vs England, 3rd Ashes Test: Khawaja Replaces Smith Before Toss, Rescues Aussies After Early Wickets

Khawaja was drafted into the XI after Steve Smith was ruled out with nausea and dizziness
Australia slipped from 33-0 to 33-2 in six balls before Khawaja stabilised the innings with Marnus Labuschagne
The pair added an unbroken 61-run stand, with Khawaja unbeaten on 41 at lunch and Labuschagne on 19
Usman Khawaja marked a dramatic return to Test cricket by replacing Steve Smith at the last moment and stabilising Australia on the opening morning of the third Ashes Test against England in Adelaide.
Drafted into the playing XI just before the toss after Smith was ruled out, Khawaja walked in during a crisis and guided Australia to 94-2 at lunch, remaining unbeaten on 41 after a turbulent first session.
Late Khawaja Call-Up Pays Off After Smith Withdrawal
Khawaja was hurriedly recalled into the lineup moments before play began on Wednesday, after Steve Smith was withdrawn due to nausea and dizziness. The late change reshaped Australia’s batting plans, but the veteran opener delivered immediately.
Australia lost two wickets in six balls, slipping from a solid start to 33-2, before Khawaja combined with Marnus Labuschagne (19 not out) in an unbroken 61-run stand for the third wicket.
The timing of Khawaja’s recall was remarkable. The left-hander had missed the second Test with a back injury and, just a day short of his 39th birthday, appeared to be nearing the end of his Test career after initially being left out of the side.
That outlook changed swiftly once Smith was ruled out, giving Khawaja a chance to return and make an immediate impact.
England Strike Early Before Khawaja Steadies Innings
Australia captain Pat Cummins, returning to the side after a back injury sustained in July, won the toss and elected to bat. The new opening pair of Travis Head and Jake Weatherald cruised to 33 without loss in nine overs, aided by wayward bowling from Brydon Carse.
England struck back through Jofra Archer, who cramped Weatherald (18) with a sharp short ball clocked at nearly 148 kph, forcing a top edge that resulted in a straightforward catch behind.
Momentum swung further England’s way in the next over when Carse dismissed Head (10), who reached for a drive and was brilliantly caught low at short cover by Zak Crawley, leaving Australia wobbling at 33-2.
Khawaja initially endured a stern examination from Josh Tongue, playing his first Test outside England. In the 16th over, Khawaja edged a ball moving away to second slip, only for Harry Brook to drop a chest-high chance.
The reprieve proved costly. Khawaja added 36 more runs, striking six boundaries, as Australia scored 44 runs in the final seven overs before lunch to regain control of the session.
Emotional Tributes In Adelaide
Australia entered the match holding a 2-0 lead in the five-Test Ashes series after eight-wicket victories in Perth and Brisbane, both led by Smith in the absence of Cummins. England must win in Adelaide to remain in contention for the Ashes.
Players from both sides wore black armbands in tribute to the 15 people killed and dozens injured in an antisemitic attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Sunday, which targeted members of the Jewish community celebrating Hanukkah. Police described the incident as a terrorist attack inspired by the Islamic State.
At the Adelaide Oval, flags were flown at half-staff on Day 1. The pre-match ceremony featured folk singer John Williamson performing “True Blue”, alongside a moment’s silence, an Indigenous Welcome to Country, and the national anthems.
(With AP Inputs)