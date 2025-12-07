AUS Vs ENG 2nd Test: Australia Crush England By 8 Wickets, Storm To 2-0 Ashes Lead
Australia sealed the second Ashes Test with an eight-wicket win inside four days at the Gabba, storming to a 2-0 lead as England slipped to seventh in the WTC table. Ben Stokes briefly revived England with a gritty half-century and a 96-run stand with Will Jacks, but Steve Smith’s brilliant diving catch triggered a collapse to 241 all out. Chasing just 65, Australia raced home in 10 overs, with Smith ramping Jofra Archer, crossing 1,000 Gabba runs, and finishing the match with a six. Michael Neser claimed a superb five-for, leaving England bruised and searching for answers.
