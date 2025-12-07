AUS Vs ENG 2nd Test: Australia Crush England By 8 Wickets, Storm To 2-0 Ashes Lead

Australia sealed the second Ashes Test with an eight-wicket win inside four days at the Gabba, storming to a 2-0 lead as England slipped to seventh in the WTC table. Ben Stokes briefly revived England with a gritty half-century and a 96-run stand with Will Jacks, but Steve Smith’s brilliant diving catch triggered a collapse to 241 all out. Chasing just 65, Australia raced home in 10 overs, with Smith ramping Jofra Archer, crossing 1,000 Gabba runs, and finishing the match with a six. Michael Neser claimed a superb five-for, leaving England bruised and searching for answers.

England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4
Australia's Jake Weatherald, front, and Australia's captain Steve Smith shake hands with England's players after winning the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 4
Australia's Jake Weatherald and Australia's captain Steve Smith celebrate after winning the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 4
Australia's Jake Weatherald, left, and Australia's captain Steve Smith walk off the field after winning the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
AUS vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4
Australia's captain Steve Smith plays a shot during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
Australia England Cricket
Australia's Jake Weatherald looks back after playing a shot during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
England Australia Cricket
Australia's Travis Head plays a shot during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
Australia vs England, 2nd Test at Brisbane
England's captain Ben Stokes throws bat after loosing his wicket during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
England vs Australia, 2nd Test at Brisbane Michael Neser
Australia's Michael Neser shows the ball after getting five wickets during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.. () | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
Ashes 2025-26: ENG vs AUS
England's captain Ben Stokes celebrates his fifty runs during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
Ashes 2025-26: AUS vs ENG
England's captain Ben Stokes avoids a bouncer during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
Ashes 2025-26: ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 4
England's Will Jacks plays a shot during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
