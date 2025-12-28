Liverpool 2-1 Wolves, EPL 2025-26: Florian Wirtz Helps Reds Notch Up Fourth Straight Win
Liverpool's resurgence continued on Saturday (December 27, 2025) with a 2-1 win against last-place Wolverhampton Wanderers, who set a new Premier League record for the longest winless run from the start of a season. Florian Wirtz scored his first Premier League goal since joining the defending champions from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer and it proved to be decisive against Wolves. Wirtz doubled Liverpool's lead before halftime after Ryan Gravenberch had opened the scoring at Anfield, but Wolves halved the deficit through Santiago Bueno after the break.
