Australia Vs England, 3rd Ashes Test: Pat Cummins Replaces Steve Smith As Skipper - Check AUS Squad

Australia have announced their squad for the upcoming third Ashes Test starting on December 17 at the Adelaide Oval. The hosts have received massive boost, as the skipper Pat Cummins is finally making his comeback on the cricket field.
The all-rounder will lead the hosts in Adelaide, replacing Steve Smith, who has taken Australia to a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
Cummins returns as Australia Captain
On Wednesday, Australia revealed their squad for the third Test against England at the Adelaide Oval with the return of Cummins as well as veteran batter Usman Khawaja who retained his spot despite nursing an injury.
The third AUS vs ENG Test will be the first time Pat Cummins will mark his return on the field since the Jamaica Test against West Indies back in July. Moreover, ace spinner Nathan Lyon will also return to the Australia XI for the Adelaide Test.
Given the competition for places in the Australian side, the hosts will likely pick one out Scott Boland, Michael Neser and Brendan Doggett for the third Test. Dogget could be dropped but Neser's five-wicket haul at the Gabba could see him retain his spot in the side alongside Scott Boland.
Australia squad for 3rd Ashes Test
Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster
Usman Khawaja For Middle-order?
Elsewhere Khawaja could be slotted in the middle-order with Travis Head opening the match alongside Jake Weatherald.
"'Uz' (Khawaja) should be fit and available, and then we will work out our batting order based on the surface and work out our bowling selections based on the surface and the opponents that we think that they may present to us. The assumption is that (Khawaja) can only open as well. He does have flexibility. We like to think that all our batters have the flexibility to be able to perform anywhere in that order," McDonald was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au.
The third Test begins on December 17 at the Adelaide Oval with the Aussies leading 2-0 in the five-match series. England have already lost bowler Mark Wood through injury for the rest of the series.