Botswana Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Zebras On The Hunt For Their First Win Against In-Form Leopards

Hello African Football fans. Welcome to our continued live coverage of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26 in Morocco. In this live blog, we will be covering the Group D clash between Botswana and DR Congo at the Agdal Medina Stadium in Rabat. The Zebras are looking to end their tournament on a high note by secure their first win after a difficult run earlier in the group stage matches. On the other hand, the high-flying Leopards of DR Congo are aiming to cement their place at the summit of Group D and carry their unbeaten momentum into the knockout stages. Follow

LIVE UPDATES

31 Dec 2025, 12:33:02 am IST Botswana Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Kick-Off And we are underway for the first-half of this crucial Group D match between Botswana and DR Congo.

31 Dec 2025, 12:15:05 am IST Botswana Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Playing XIs Botswana XI: Phoko, Leinanyane, Gaolaolwe, Ditlhokwe, Johnson, Mohutsiwa, Cooper, Seakanyeng, Baruti, Boy and Sesinyi DR Congo XI: Mpasi, Kalulu, Mbemba, Bushiri, Kayembe, Pickel, Elia, Kakuta, Mukau, Mbuku and Mayele

30 Dec 2025, 11:58:32 pm IST Botswana Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: How Can Zebras Qualify? The only way for the Zebras to finish 3rd in this group will be by beating DR Congo tonight, which means they have to win their first game of tournament and that too with a big margin.

30 Dec 2025, 11:25:21 pm IST Botswana Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Where To Watch? Botswana Vs DR Congo will be live streamed on the Fancode app/website.

30 Dec 2025, 10:54:46 pm IST Botswana Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Group D Standings AFCON 2025-26 Group D Live Standings Google