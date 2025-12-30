Botswana Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Zebras On The Hunt For Their First Win Against In-Form Leopards

Botswana Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Kick-Off
And we are underway for the first-half of this crucial Group D match between Botswana and DR Congo.
Botswana Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Playing XIs
Botswana XI: Phoko, Leinanyane, Gaolaolwe, Ditlhokwe, Johnson, Mohutsiwa, Cooper, Seakanyeng, Baruti, Boy and Sesinyi
DR Congo XI: Mpasi, Kalulu, Mbemba, Bushiri, Kayembe, Pickel, Elia, Kakuta, Mukau, Mbuku and Mayele
Botswana Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: How Can Zebras Qualify?
The only way for the Zebras to finish 3rd in this group will be by beating DR Congo tonight, which means they have to win their first game of tournament and that too with a big margin.
Botswana Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Where To Watch?
Botswana Vs DR Congo will be live streamed on the Fancode app/website.
Botswana Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Group D Standings
Botswana Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Welcome
Welcome folks. This is the start of our Botswana Vs DR Congo, AFCON Group D match live blog. Stay tuned for all the real-time updates, scores and more.