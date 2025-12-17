Australia Vs England, 3rd Ashes Test: Alex Carey Scores Century And Khawaja Makes The Most Of Late Call Up On Day 1

Australia close Day 1 on 326/8 after opting to bat
Alex Carey’s century rescues hosts after early wickets
Usman Khawaja replaced injured Steve Smith and scored 82 runs in the first innings
Usman Khawaja made the most of a late call-up into Australia's team as he and Alex Carey impressed with the bat on day one of the third Ashes Test.
Khawaja was initially left out of Australia's team in Adelaide, but the veteran batter, who turns 39 on Thursday, was handed a reprieve on Wednesday as Steve Smith was forced to miss the match due to illness.
And Khawaja made his opportunity count, scoring 86 from 126 deliveries and putting on a fifth-wicket stand of 91 along with Carey, who top-scored with 106.
Australia won the toss and opted to bat, though England struck early, with Jofra Archer (3-29) removing Jake Weatherald (18) and Travis Head (10) falling to Brydon Carse (2-70) an over later.
Archer sent Marnus Labuschagne (19) packing and dismissed Cameron Green for a duck two balls later in the first over after lunch, but Khawaja, who was dropped by Harry Brook when on five, and Carey steadied the ship.
Will Jacks (2-105) eventually snagged Khawaja, while Carey survived a review for an edge behind while on 72, though he subsequently admitted to clipping it.
Carey was caught behind off Jacks when his innings finally came to an end, but Josh Inglis (32) and Mitchell Starc (33 not out) ensured Australia will start day two on 326-8.
Data Debrief: Khawaja takes his chance
It seemed like Khawaja could very well have played his final Test for Australia following his omission, but with Smith out, he took his opportunity to shine with both hands.
His 82 brought up his 22nd 50+ score in Tests since he turned 35. Only four players have made more since the start of this century: Misbah-ul-Haq (46), Sachin Tendulkar (31), Rahul Dravid (25) and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (23).
Meanwhile, in taking to the field, Joe Root equalled Alastair Cook (161) for the third most appearances for England in men's Tests, behind James Anderson (188) and Stuart Broad (167).