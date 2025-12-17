Australia Vs England, 3rd Ashes Test: Alex Carey Scores Century And Khawaja Makes The Most Of Late Call Up On Day 1

Australia ended Day 1 of the Ashes 3rd Test at 326/8 in Adelaide as Alex Carey’s century and Usman Khawaja’s 82 laid a strong foundation against England

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia Vs England, 3rd Ashes Test: Alex Carey Scores Century
Alex Carey and Usman Khawaja shone with the bat
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Australia close Day 1 on 326/8 after opting to bat

  • Alex Carey’s century rescues hosts after early wickets

  • Usman Khawaja replaced injured Steve Smith and scored 82 runs in the first innings

Usman Khawaja made the most of a late call-up into Australia's team as he and Alex Carey impressed with the bat on day one of the third Ashes Test.

Khawaja was initially left out of Australia's team in Adelaide, but the veteran batter, who turns 39 on Thursday, was handed a reprieve on Wednesday as Steve Smith was forced to miss the match due to illness.

And Khawaja made his opportunity count, scoring 86 from 126 deliveries and putting on a fifth-wicket stand of 91 along with Carey, who top-scored with 106.

Australia won the toss and opted to bat, though England struck early, with Jofra Archer (3-29) removing Jake Weatherald (18) and Travis Head (10) falling to Brydon Carse (2-70) an over later.

Archer sent Marnus Labuschagne (19) packing and dismissed Cameron Green for a duck two balls later in the first over after lunch, but Khawaja, who was dropped by Harry Brook when on five, and Carey steadied the ship.

Will Jacks (2-105) eventually snagged Khawaja, while Carey survived a review for an edge behind while on 72, though he subsequently admitted to clipping it.

Carey was caught behind off Jacks when his innings finally came to an end, but Josh Inglis (32) and Mitchell Starc (33 not out) ensured Australia will start day two on 326-8.

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: Khawaja takes his chance

It seemed like Khawaja could very well have played his final Test for Australia following his omission, but with Smith out, he took his opportunity to shine with both hands.

His 82 brought up his 22nd 50+ score in Tests since he turned 35. Only four players have made more since the start of this century: Misbah-ul-Haq (46), Sachin Tendulkar (31), Rahul Dravid (25) and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (23).

Meanwhile, in taking to the field, Joe Root equalled Alastair Cook (161) for the third most appearances for England in men's Tests, behind James Anderson (188) and Stuart Broad (167).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 4th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav And Co. Look To Seal The Series In Lucknow

  2. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: SL Teeter On Brink of Defeat Against BAN|174/8 (47)

  3. Sydney Sixers Vs Adelaide Strikers Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  4. CSK Full Squad IPL 2026: Updated List Of All Players In Chennai Super Kings

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Italy Name Wayne Madsen Captain As Joe Burns Misses Out On Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng LIVE Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Shoulder India’s Hopes

  2. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  3. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  4. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  5. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  2. Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

  3. Supreme Court Refuses to Seek EC Response To News Report On Bihar Voter Revision

  4. Court Grants Bail to Activist Rahul Easwar in Defamation Case

  5. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Bondi Beach Terror Suspect Was Hyderabad Native With Indian Passport

  2. Three Indian Students Injured in Sydney Terror Attack

  3. Bondi Beach Shooting: Father and Son Accused As Death Toll Reaches 15

  4. Botswana, Other African Nations Probes Alleged Youth Recruitment To Fight In Ukraine

  5. Bondi Beach Attack: PM Albanese Presses For Stricter Gun Laws

Latest Stories

  1. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm

  2. Oscars 2026: India’s Homebound Makes It To The Shortlist For Best International Feature Film At 98th Academy Awards

  3. South India Weather Update: Forecast for Major Cities on 17 December

  4. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Mark, Beats Salaar's Lifetime Haul

  5. GOAT India Tour 2025: Lionel Messi Visits Wildlife Conservation Centre Vantara

  6. Earthquake Of 5.2-Magnitude Jolts Karachi And Parts Of Balochistan, No Casualty Reported

  7. Vrusshabha Trailer Shows Mohanlal In Commanding Dual Roles, Promises A Powerful Father-Son Saga

  8. Opposition Protests As Centre Introduces Bill To Replace MGNREGA