AUS Vs ENG: Usman Khawaja Declares Himself '100%' Fit To Feature In Third Ashes Test

Usman Khawaja was left out of the second Ashes Test after suffering with back issues, though the 38-year-old Australia batter had struggled to get into his groove in the first match

Australia's Usman Khawaja has declared himself fit to feature in the third Ashes Test in Adelaide.

However, it remains to be seen whether the batter will be selected for the squad, after Australia hardly suffered in his absence in Brisbane.

The Baggy Greens take a 2-0 series lead into the third match.

Khawaja was left out of the second Test after suffering with back issues, though the 38-year-old had struggled to get into his groove in the first match.

Travis Head and Jake Weatherald have impressed at the top of the order, and though Khawaja is now back in contention, it remains to be seen whether he will be selected.

"Obviously, [I] hope to play," Khawaja told reporters, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"I don't really know. Obviously, it's not my decision. The older I've got, the more comfortable I've got with things that I can control and things that I haven't.

"I feel really good in terms of [the fact] I'm ready to go. The rest of it is not in my control. So, yeah, we'll see what happens.

"I'm feeling 100%. So unless something else [happens] – but I felt 100% before Perth, too. It's just one of those things. I've done everything. That's why I was training all last week.

"I was just doing rehab, which sucks, because when you get injured, you have to do more.

"I've had a fair bit of load, but it's obviously what I wanted to just get as much as possible, and I'm running at 100% again and again. So, everything's feeling pretty good again."

Khawaja has endured a difficult 2025. Indeed, across his last 11 Test innings, he has failed to score a half-century, since plundering 232 against Sri Lanka in January. 

"I've got gears when I want them," he added. "You've got to find a way to be consistent for a long period of time, not just over a game or two. I've always been conscious of that.

"I can go out there and play more shots, and I think I've been scoring pretty [quickly]. So sometimes, the game and the situation dictates that [and] the wickets dictate that. I think I just play the game, what's in front of me."

The third Test begins on Wednesday, with a draw enough for Australia to retain the urn.

