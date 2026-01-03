Premier League 2025-26: Crystal Palace Announce Club-Record Signing Of Brennan Johnson From Spurs

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of forward Brennan Johnson from Tottenham for a club-record fee.
Johnson has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Selhurst Park after the Eagles agreed to pay a reported £35m for the winger.
The Wales international has four goals in all competitions this season, struggling for gametime under Thomas Frank, but he was Spurs’ leading scorer last term with 18 goals.
His final goal of the 2024-25 campaign was the winner in the Europa League final as Spurs beat Manchester United 1-0 to end their 17-year trophy drought.
The 24-year-old, who will wear the number 11 shirt for Palace, could make his debut on Sunday when the Eagles visit Newcastle United.
Oliver Glasner praised the club for getting the deal across the line quickly, as he was desperate to improve his squad depth following a busy festive period.
"I’m really delighted that Brennan has joined the club,” Glasner told the club website.
“He arrives very early in the window, so credit to the club for making this happen so quickly.
“Brennan will give us options in our attacking play with his pace and goalscoring ability and, with all the upcoming games, he will be a valuable addition to the squad.”
And Johnson added: “I'm really excited and I'm really happy. Crystal Palace is such a great club, one that I've always admired.
“It's a great time for me to be here and join the journey that this club is on – I'm super excited.”