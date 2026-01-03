Premier League 2025-26: Crystal Palace Announce Club-Record Signing Of Brennan Johnson From Spurs

The Wales international has four goals in all competitions this season, struggling for gametime under Thomas Frank, but he was Spurs’ leading scorer last term with 18 goals

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Palace sign Brennan Johnson
Brennan Johnson has signed for Crystal Palace from Tottenham Photo: Opta
info_icon

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of forward Brennan Johnson from Tottenham for a club-record fee.

Johnson has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Selhurst Park after the Eagles agreed to pay a reported £35m for the winger.

The Wales international has four goals in all competitions this season, struggling for gametime under Thomas Frank, but he was Spurs’ leading scorer last term with 18 goals.

His final goal of the 2024-25 campaign was the winner in the Europa League final as Spurs beat Manchester United 1-0 to end their 17-year trophy drought.

The 24-year-old, who will wear the number 11 shirt for Palace, could make his debut on Sunday when the Eagles visit Newcastle United.

Oliver Glasner praised the club for getting the deal across the line quickly, as he was desperate to improve his squad depth following a busy festive period.

"I’m really delighted that Brennan has joined the club,” Glasner told the club website.

“He arrives very early in the window, so credit to the club for making this happen so quickly.

“Brennan will give us options in our attacking play with his pace and goalscoring ability and, with all the upcoming games, he will be a valuable addition to the squad.”

And Johnson added: “I'm really excited and I'm really happy. Crystal Palace is such a great club, one that I've always admired.

Related Content
Related Content

“It's a great time for me to be here and join the journey that this club is on – I'm super excited.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India’s Complete 2026 Cricket Schedule - Check Out Here

  2. India's Pending White-Ball Tour Of Bangladesh Rescheduled For September 2026: Check Details

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Announce 15-Man Squad - Check Details

  4. 'Completely Humiliated': Jason Gillespie Rips Into PCB, Cites Tim Nielsen Sacking As Last Straw In Coaching Exit

  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Stray Dogs Issue: Delhi Police Files FIR Over Alleged Misinformation

  2. J&K LG’s Order To Form Animal Welfare Board Draws Mixed Reactions

  3. We Are Tribals, Not ‘Tea Tribes’: A Struggle For Identity And Rights In Assam

  4. Unnao Rape Case Survivor Appeals For Public Support Amid Online Smear Campaign

  5. Bihar Deputy CM Hints Probe Into Alleged Illegal Land Holdings Of Lalu Prasad

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As NYC Mayor, Promises Expansive Governance

  2. Bangladesh’s Beacon Of Hope Leaves, But Her Legacy Lives On

  3. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM And BNP Chief, Dies At 80

  4. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  5. In Photos: Deadly New Year’s Eve Bar Fire Kills Around 40 At Swiss Ski Resort

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism