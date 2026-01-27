Aston Villa Re‑Sign Tammy Abraham From Besiktas In £18.25m Deal

Tammy Abraham re-joins Aston Villa after Besiktas activated an £11m buy option from Roma
Villa paid the Turkish club a reported £18.25m to secure the permanent transfer
The 28-year-old scored 25 league goals during Villa’s 2018-19 promotion campaign
Aston Villa have confirmed that Tammy Abraham has returned to the club in a reported £18.25m (€21m) deal from Besiktas on Tuesday.
Abraham, who spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Villa Park, has put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half year deal with Unai Emery's Premier League title chasers.
The 28-year-old was on loan at Besiktas from Roma, but the Turkish club activated their buy option for £11m (€12.65m), so Villa will pay the fee for the striker to them.
Teenage Villa midfielder Yasin Ozcan, who has been on loan at Anderlecht for the first part of the 2025-26 season, is joining Besiktas as part of the deal.
Abraham was an integral part of the Villa side that won promotion back to the Premier League seven years ago, netting 25 league goals in 40 appearances.
Indeed, he became the first Villa player since Andy Gray in 1976-77 to hit the back of the net 25 times in a campaign, before he returned to parent club Chelsea.
He then helped the Blues win the Champions League under Thomas Tuchel in 2021 before lifting the Conference League title with Roma four years ago.
The forward could feature against Brentford on Sunday but is not registered to play in Thursday's Europa League game against Red Bull Salzburg.
Elsewhere, it has also been reported that former Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz could return to the club on loan for the remainder of the season.
Luiz is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest from Juventus, but is set to depart the City Ground before the window slams shut.
It is believed that the Brazilian's arrival will help fill the gap in Villa's midfield left by Youri Tielemans, who is reportedly facing up to eight weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury.