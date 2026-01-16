Roma Announce Loan Arrival of Donyell Malen As Aston Villa Consider Abraham Return

Donyell Malen departs Aston Villa after scoring seven goals in 29 appearances this season
Roma confirmed the move as a loan with an option to buy
This opens the door for Villa to pursue Tammy Abraham, currently on loan at Besiktas from Roma
Roma have completed the signing of Donyell Malen from Aston Villa.
Malen joined Villa from Borussia Dortmund in January last year, though he failed to establish himself as a regular in Unai Emery's team.
The Dutch international has played 29 times in all competitions this season, making 11 starts.
Malen has scored seven goals, making him Villa's joint-second-highest scorer this term, alongside Ollie Watkins and behind Morgan Rogers.
Villa signed Malen for a reported £21m (€24.2m). While the Premier League club stated that the striker has moved to Roma for an undisclosed fee, the Italian team stated that it is a loan move with an option to buy
The 26-year-old's departure may well open up space for Villa to bring in Tammy Abraham, who is at Besiktas on loan from Roma.
Villa, who host Everton on Sunday, sit third in the Premier League, while they are also third in the Europa League standings.
Roma, meanwhile, sit fifth in Serie A.