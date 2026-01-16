Roma Announce Loan Arrival of Donyell Malen As Aston Villa Consider Abraham Return

Roma have completed the signing of Donyell Malen from Aston Villa, with the Dutch forward moving to Serie A after struggling for regular starts under Unai Emery

Roma announce loan signing of Donyell Malen from Aston Villa
File photo of Donyell Malen in action for Aston Villa. | Photo: File
  • Donyell Malen departs Aston Villa after scoring seven goals in 29 appearances this season

  • Roma confirmed the move as a loan with an option to buy

  • This opens the door for Villa to pursue Tammy Abraham, currently on loan at Besiktas from Roma

Roma have completed the signing of Donyell Malen from Aston Villa.

Malen joined Villa from Borussia Dortmund in January last year, though he failed to establish himself as a regular in Unai Emery's team.

The Dutch international has played 29 times in all competitions this season, making 11 starts.

Malen has scored seven goals, making him Villa's joint-second-highest scorer this term, alongside Ollie Watkins and behind Morgan Rogers.

Villa signed Malen for a reported £21m (€24.2m). While the Premier League club stated that the striker has moved to Roma for an undisclosed fee, the Italian team stated that it is a loan move with an option to buy

The 26-year-old's departure may well open up space for Villa to bring in Tammy Abraham, who is at Besiktas on loan from Roma.

Villa, who host Everton on Sunday, sit third in the Premier League, while they are also third in the Europa League standings.

Roma, meanwhile, sit fifth in Serie A.

