AUS Vs ENG: Usman Khawaja Out of 2nd Ashes Test Due To Back Spasms, Career Hangs In Balance

Australia Opener Usman Khawaja ruled out of 2nd Test due to back spams
Travis Head will open for Australia in Khawaja's absence
The 2nd pink-ball Test will start from December 4 in Brisbane
Australian opener Usman Khawaja has been ruled out of the 2nd Ashes Test in Brisbane due to non-recovery from back spasms which he suffered in the 1st Ashes Test in Perth.
Khawaja did a 30-minute net session on Tuesday with the team during the training session but still wasn't adjudged fit enough to take part in the upcoming pink-ball Test starting from December 4. According to offical statement from Cricket Australia, "Khawaja will remain with the team to continue his rehabilitation," a statement said. "He has not been replaced in the squad."
Travis Head Set To Open For Australia
Khwaja's absence makes Travis Head's path clear as an opener for Australia at least in the 2nd Test. Head who scripted Australia's win in the 1st Test with his scintillating ton in the 2nd innings of the 1st Test has already stated his desire to open in Tests in the past, and if he is able to replicate his last Test's heroics again, then it could get difficult for Khawaja to make a comeback into the team.
Khawaja's own form in Tests is under question as the Southpaw batter has been averaging 31.84 since the 2023 Ashes and has only 1 century under his name in 45 innings. If the temporary opening experiment between Travis Head and Jake Weatherald clicks, then it could even bring an end to Khawaja's test career.
If Usman Khawaja recovers well, he might feature in the 3rd Ashes Test, starting from December 17, giving him two weeks to recover. All-rounder Beau Webster and wicket-keeper Josh Inglis are the spare batting options Australia have in their squad, who could take Khawaja's place in the 2nd Test.